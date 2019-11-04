Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The raised back deck of Devine’s Martial Arts owner Heidi Devine, 38, is the ‘Happy Place’ of her Brigantine home. The house was raised 9 feet after sustaining flood damage from Superstorm Sandy in 2012. ‘I love the back deck because it is so serene and beautiful,’ she said.
It's "My Happy Place" time with Heidi Devine, 38, the owner and chief instructor of Devine's Martial Arts in Mays Landing. Her "Happy Places" in her Brigantine home are her back deck and her front porch.
The raised back deck of Devine’s Martial Arts owner Heidi Devine, 38, is the ‘Happy Place’ of her Brigantine home. The house was raised 9 feet after sustaining flood damage from Superstorm Sandy in 2012. ‘I love the back deck because it is so serene and beautiful,’ she said.
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
BRIGANTINE — When Superstorm Sandy hit in 2012, it caused flood damage to the home of Heidi Devine, founder of Devine’s Martial Arts in Mays Landing.
Devine looks back on the storm and sees a silver lining to the damage brought to the house she and her family have lived in since 2010.
Devine’s house was lifted 9 feet higher in 2013, which gave her a much better view of what she loves about her two “Happy Places” — her back deck and her dining room, which offer views of the golf course and water.
“I love my back deck because it is so serene and beautiful, overlooking the Brigantine Golf Links. The deck is wonderful, and the pergola, hanging lights and comfortable seating provides a wonderful place to sit back and relax. During the summer, our backyard is lined with honeysuckle that, when in bloom, provides the most wonderful aroma,” Devine said.
There is always wild life to be seen from Devine’s deck, from egrets and blue heron to turtles, rabbits and foxes, she said.
“It is a place where we barbecue dinners, enjoy eating outside and gathering with friends and family. It’s made extra special because my husband put so much work into building the deck and pergola for our family,” Devine said.
Devine’s other “Happy Place” is her dining room.
One of the best views of the bay is through the large windows of the dining room. The view is what sold Devine and her family on buying their home.
“I do most of my work from home here, and it’s where my family gathers to do everything from homework, craft projects and family dinners. It is fairly open to the rest of the house and has become the hub of our home. Like the back deck, it’s made even more special because my husband built the large table for us,” Devine said.
PHOTOS of martial arts studio owner Heidi Devine in her Brigantine home
