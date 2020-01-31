CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The New Jersey Economic Development Authority and Cape May County will hold a Small Business Resource Workshop from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the county administration building.
Presentation topics include loan products, entrepreneurship programs, properly registering your business with the state, technical assistance and procurement training.
The workshop will take place in the administration building's Freeholder Meeting Room, 4 Moore Road. All existing and prospective business owners are encouraged to attend.
Presenters will include the U.S. Small Business Administration, New Jersey Small Business Development Center, New Jersey Division on Taxation, New Jersey Department of Treasury and New Jersey Community Capital.
— Andrew Torres
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.