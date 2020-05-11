We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

ATLANTIC CITY — Ducktown Tavern owner John C. Exadaktilos closed his restaurant in the middle of March when the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade was canceled and fans were banned from the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference basketball tournaments at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

But Tuesday, Exadaktilos and his chef, Michael Karakatsansis, were serving tacos for Cinco de Mayo.

Customers drove up to the front of the restaurant on Atlantic Avenue, and staff brought orders to customers in their cars.

Exadaktilos decided to reopen for takeout after speaking to his staff and finding out none had come down with the new coronavirus and all were comfortable coming back to work.

Exadaktilos reopened April 23 with six of his employees, a small percentage of his usual 22. Ducktown Tavern is now open Thursdays to Sundays.

“Everyone has to learn new rules. Not everyone will be happy with new rules,” said Exadaktilos, who is making customers pick up their takeout orders outside the restaurant and is not letting them walk through the front door.

Some South Jersey restaurants never shut their doors after Gov. Phil Murphy announced March 16 that they must close for on-premise service and could only offer takeout and delivery service.

Of those that did close, many are starting to reopen with no dine-in service in advance of Mother’s Day and Memorial Day weekend.

Ari Frangias, owner of Tailgaters Sports Bar & Grille in Galloway Township, closed his restaurant March 16 and reopened April 15, based on the need to pay his mortgage, taxes and other expenses and the responsibility he felt to his employees.

“They have been with me through thick and thin,” Frangias, who has been in business for at least 14 years, said of his staff. “They need to pay rent. They have children to feed.”

Tailgaters is open fewer days — Wednesdays through Saturdays — with a less extensive menu for curbside pickup. Customers must pay via credit cards or Venmo — no cash.

The silver lining Frangias has seen since reopening has been new customers who found out about his restaurant through social media and have been traveling from areas such as Northfield, Somers Point and Mays Landing.

One of the ways residents have been finding out which restaurants are open has been by visiting the Facebook group Atlantic County Take Out and Delivery Options, which was started by Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber.

“We saw a need. We didn’t limit it to just (chamber) members,” said Chait, who added the Facebook page has received 15,700 members in less than two months.

One of the restaurants with a post on the Facebook page is Brick House Pub & Grille in Mays Landing, which announced it would open Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for takeout food, liquor, champagne, beer and wine. The restaurant had been closed since March 15.

“We were scared about COVID-19. A couple of employees quit,” said Jay Singh, one of Brick House’s co-owners, about why the restaurant initially closed.

Customers asked for the restaurant to reopen through social media, Singh said. The restaurant can operate with as few as three employees, all of whom wear masks and gloves. In the mornings, Singh said, employees have their temperature checked for a fever, which is one of the symptoms of the new coronavirus.

“So far, so good. A couple of customers have come in for takeout,” said Singh about the first day of his restaurant’s reopening. “Customers can’t walk in without a mask. There are signs on the floor, so people will be 6 feet apart.”

Shortly after celebrating its 20th anniversary in March, Deli Du Jour in Pleasantville closed March 24, said owner Joanne Famularo and delivery person JoAnna Norcroff. The sub shop reopened Monday with 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekday operating hours.

No one has walked into the restaurant because the takeout window is in front of the building. Both women wore masks and gloves Tuesday. They always wore gloves but never masks while working, they said, until they reopened.

Their business was always takeout and delivery, so their operation post-COVID-19 isn’t that different, they said.

“I missed our customers. We have had some of the same customers for 20 years,” Norcroff said.