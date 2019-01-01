SOMERS POINT — The city's fee on single-use plastic bags will go into effect Jan. 7, not Jan. 1, the local ShopRite said Monday.
City Council President Sean McGuigan confirmed Tuesday the date the law goes into effect is Jan. 7 based on the mayor signing the ordinance July 7, 2018.
Last week, the supermarket posted on its Facebook page about the fee on single-use plastic bags starting Jan. 1 as a result of a citywide ordinance that imposes a 5-cent fee on each such bag taken at the checkout. The fee is kept by the stores, but those on public assistance don’t have to pay it, according to city officials. The post was updated Monday to reflect the new date.
Restaurants are exempt from the fee, as are street vendors. And plastic bags without handles may still be used to hold bulk food, produce, meat and seafood, and prescription medications, according to the ordinance.
The city joins other New Jersey towns, including Longport and Ventnor, that have imposed such fees to cut down on plastics pollution.
ShopRite, located on Bethel Road, recently posted a notice on its Facebook page saying it would provide inexpensive reusable bags for a limited time, to help people adjust to the new law and start bringing their own bags.
“Due to the town’s single-use plastic bag fee, we will be offering 10¢ reusable plastic bags and 25¢ reusable totes for a limited time,” the post said. “Please take advantage to save money and help the environment."
Staff Writer Michelle Brunetti Post contributed to this report.
