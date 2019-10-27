Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Michael Costello,wife Jaime Costello with Charley Costello, 9, right and Meadow Costello, 5, owner of Gas Up Barbershop & Shave Co. in Somers Point. He lives in a single-family home in Linwood. He said his two "Happy Places" in his home are his dining room and his family room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Michael Costello,wife Jaime Costello with Charley Costello, 9, right and Meadow Costello, 5, owner of Gas Up Barbershop & Shave Co. in Somers Point. He lives in a single-family home in Linwood. He said his two "Happy Places" in his home are his dining room and his family room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Michael Costello,with Charley Costello, 9, left and Meadow Costello, 5, right owner of Gas Up Barbershop & Shave Co. in Somers Point. He lives in a single-family home in Linwood. He said his two "Happy Places" in his home are his dining room and his family room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Michael Costello,with Meadow Costello, 5, right owner of Gas Up Barbershop & Shave Co. in Somers Point. He lives in a single-family home in Linwood. He said his two "Happy Places" in his home are his dining room and his family room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Michael Costello,with Charley Costello, 9, left and Meadow Costello, 5, right owner of Gas Up Barbershop & Shave Co. in Somers Point. He lives in a single-family home in Linwood. He said his two "Happy Places" in his home are his dining room and his family room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Michael Costello with oldest daughter Charley, 9, in their home’s children’s playroom/Florida room. He and wife Jaime enjoy listening to Charley and younger daughter Meadow playing together or on their own. In the summer, the girls like to name the hummingbirds that visit each year to feed outside.
Michael Costello, owner of Gas Up Barbershop & Shave Co. in Somers Point. He lives in a single-family home in Linwood. He said his two "Happy Places" in his home are his dining room and his family room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Michael Costello, owner of Gas Up Barbershop & Shave Co. in Somers Point. He lives in a single-family home in Linwood. He said his two “Happy Places” in his home are his dining room and his family room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Michael Costello, owner of Gas Up Barbershop & Shave Co. in Somers Point. He lives in a single-family home in Linwood. He said his two "Happy Places" in his home are his dining room and his family room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Michael Costello,with Charley Costello, 9, middle and Meadow Costello, 5, right owner of Gas Up Barbershop & Shave Co. in Somers Point. He lives in a single-family home in Linwood. He said his two "Happy Places" in his home are his dining room and his family room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Among the favorite spots in the Costellos’ Linwood home is the dining area, which features a table Michael built for his wife two years ago as a Christmas gift. ‘It’s made from a very large silver maple tree that we think is approximately 150 years old,’ he said. Below, the children’s playthings await them in the Florida room.
Michael Costello, owner of Gas Up Barbershop & Shave Co. in Somers Point. He lives in a single-family home in Linwood. He said his two "Happy Places" in his home are his dining room and his family room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Michael Costello,wife Jaime Costello with Charley Costello, 9, right and Meadow Costello, 5, owner of Gas Up Barbershop & Shave Co. in Somers Point. He lives in a single-family home in Linwood. He said his two "Happy Places" in his home are his dining room and his family room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Michael Costello,wife Jaime Costello with Charley Costello, 9, right and Meadow Costello, 5, owner of Gas Up Barbershop & Shave Co. in Somers Point. He lives in a single-family home in Linwood. He said his two "Happy Places" in his home are his dining room and his family room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Michael Costello,with Charley Costello, 9, left and Meadow Costello, 5, right owner of Gas Up Barbershop & Shave Co. in Somers Point. He lives in a single-family home in Linwood. He said his two "Happy Places" in his home are his dining room and his family room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Michael Costello,with Meadow Costello, 5, right owner of Gas Up Barbershop & Shave Co. in Somers Point. He lives in a single-family home in Linwood. He said his two "Happy Places" in his home are his dining room and his family room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Michael Costello,with Charley Costello, 9, left and Meadow Costello, 5, right owner of Gas Up Barbershop & Shave Co. in Somers Point. He lives in a single-family home in Linwood. He said his two "Happy Places" in his home are his dining room and his family room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Michael Costello with oldest daughter Charley, 9, in their home’s children’s playroom/Florida room. He and wife Jaime enjoy listening to Charley and younger daughter Meadow playing together or on their own. In the summer, the girls like to name the hummingbirds that visit each year to feed outside.
Edward Lea / Staff photographer
Michael Costello, owner of Gas Up Barbershop & Shave Co. in Somers Point. He lives in a single-family home in Linwood. He said his two "Happy Places" in his home are his dining room and his family room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Michael Costello, owner of Gas Up Barbershop & Shave Co. in Somers Point. He lives in a single-family home in Linwood. He said his two “Happy Places” in his home are his dining room and his family room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Michael Costello, owner of Gas Up Barbershop & Shave Co. in Somers Point. He lives in a single-family home in Linwood. He said his two "Happy Places" in his home are his dining room and his family room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Michael Costello,with Charley Costello, 9, middle and Meadow Costello, 5, right owner of Gas Up Barbershop & Shave Co. in Somers Point. He lives in a single-family home in Linwood. He said his two "Happy Places" in his home are his dining room and his family room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Among the favorite spots in the Costellos’ Linwood home is the dining area, which features a table Michael built for his wife two years ago as a Christmas gift. ‘It’s made from a very large silver maple tree that we think is approximately 150 years old,’ he said. Below, the children’s playthings await them in the Florida room.
Edward Lea
Michael Costello, owner of Gas Up Barbershop & Shave Co. in Somers Point. He lives in a single-family home in Linwood. He said his two "Happy Places" in his home are his dining room and his family room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
LINWOOD — Besides making people look good with his haircuts, Michael Costello, owner of Gas Up Barbershop & Shave Co. in Somers Point, finds joy in life based around his children and food.
Costello’s “Happy Places” in his 1,100-square-foot, ranch-style, single-famiy home are his children’s playroom and his dining room.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
“The kids’ playroom is also our Florida room. It is a room surrounded by natural light during the day with nine large casement windows that let in the best bay breeze during the spring and summer,” said Costello, 43. “With built-in couches that also act as storage for all the toys and games, this room screams imagination on a daily basis.”
Costello and his wife, Jaime, love to listen to their children as they play, whether it be with each other or by themselves.
“We like to nap in here, watch cartoons in here, and in the summertime the girls really enjoy naming all the hummingbirds that come back each year to feed on the nectar right outside the windows,” said Costello, who has owned the barbershop for the past year.
The Costellos have lived there for 10 years. Another reason the playroom is special to them is that oldest daughter Charley was born there nine years ago in a birthing tub.
“Our second daughter (Meadow) was all set up to be born in the same way in the same room, but she was born in the bedroom instead,” Costello said.
Costello’s other “Happy Place” in his home is the dining area.
“Not only is it a place to sit down and have meals together, but also a place where the kids do their homework and ask us questions about the math that we can’t answer,” Costello said. “We have been known to complete a puzzle or two on this table as well.”
The dining room table was not purchased in a store. Costello built it as a Christmas gift for his wife two years ago at his friend’s place in Collingswood, Camden County, called The Factory.
“It’s made from a very large silver maple tree that we think is approximately 150 years old. It is a cookie cut from the tree trunk that is about 5 feet in diameter. I get a lot of pleasure in building things myself from resources that are close to home,” Costello said.
Just like the dining room table, Costello designed and built the entire Gas Up Barbershop from floor to ceiling. His vision came to life with a white rock maple reception desk, six black walnut barber stations, a barn door and six mirrors made of reclaimed barn wood from Wisconsin.
“I’ve been cutting hair for about six years now, and it’s safe to say that if I’m not at home in my ‘Happy Places’ with my family, then, I’m in my other ‘Happy Place’ at Gas Up Barbershop & Shave Co. with my work family,” Costello said.
PHOTOS of barbershop owner Michael Costello in his Linwood home
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.