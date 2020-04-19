We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The husband-and-wife team of Frank and Susan Vitrano spent time Thursday morning making an unusually large order of breakfast sandwiches and wraps at Bellevue Bagel Cafe in Hammonton.

The 60 breakfast sandwiches and wraps were headed to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's City Campus.

They were paid for by an initiative called Send Local Dining to the Heroes Front Lining that was started by ARH Associates, a Hammonton civil and design engineering firm.

"We are coordinating with hospitals. We are registering with the restaurants. We are connecting the dots to address the greatest need," said Richard Rehmann, president of ARH Associates. "This is a Jersey-style thank you. We are just trying to do our part to help."

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on both the health care profession and the business community. Just as medical professionals are fighting to keep their patients and themselves alive, owners of mom-and-pop shops and other small businesses are fighting for their economic lives.

But under pressure with no clear end in sight, some business owners are taking the time to help out the doctors, nurses and health care workers under siege.

Brian Sartorio, founder and president of the Southern New Jersey Restaurant Alliance, is working on a similar idea of having companies donate money to a fund where people can suggest local first responder units, hospital ERs or other organizations that could use a good warm meal.

"It will help by saying thank you to those on the front line fighting this virus," said Sartorio, who is also a sales manager for JSE Computers in Linwood. "It will help provide the restaurants with the financial backing they need during these difficult times."

Atlantic Cape Community College and the New Jersey Council of Community Colleges have started a campaign during Community College Month called #NJCCHeroes to recognize and salute its alumni who are out there making a difference in the COVID-19 fight.

One of the stories being highlighted is that of Katherine Melo. The 23-year-old Mays Landing resident graduated from Atlantic Cape's nursing program in 2018 and is working as a registered nurse at AtlantiCare's City Campus.

"I feel grateful to be able to show hope in the middle of this pandemic. It has brought us all closer together and made us stronger as a team," Melo said. "I found out that my floor was designated as one that would take care of COVID-19 patients. ... I realized how much these patients need us. Taking care of these patients is very rewarding."

Early on, many businesses rallied to support AtlantiCare by donating personal protective equipment. Construction crews, plumbing companies, and painting supply and hardware stores all made donations, said Samantha Kiley, executive director of community and health advancement for AtlantiCare.

"We had someone donate a storage facility to us for the next few months to help us supplement our warehouse and set up another distribution point. Many of our landlords have said, 'You can pause rent for the next month or two,'" Kiley said.

Restaurants and individuals have provided food for the AtlantiCare staff — breakfast, lunch and dinner, for both day shift and night shift, Kiley said.

"We've had businesses that have adopted specific departments - recognizing the contributions of all staff who contribute to care. ShopRite, for example, adopted our emergency departments," Kiley said.

The Cape May County Chamber started its Cheers! Cape May County program, which recognizes local businesses and residents that are supporting the community during the pandemic.

Among the first efforts recognized were those of the Cape May Maritime Museum for making protective gear for local caregivers, and American Legion Post 331 for donating to the Cape Regional Foundation.

Joanne Carrocino, president and CEO of Cape Regional Health System, said everyone is grateful for the outpouring of support from Cape May County residents, and "for their monetary gifts and donations of iPads, masks, meals and nonperishable items for our food pantry."

Atlantic and Cape May county doctors and nurses are saving lives while risking their own, which caused Rockstar Keller Williams Jersey Shore and the Quinton Group to hold a COVID Community Hero contest through which the public could nominate their favorite doctor or nurse.

Nurse Carmen Bradley of Shore Medical Center in Somers Point received the most votes and will receive a free lunch for her and her staff.

"I am humbled and honored to accept this recognition from community. In turn, I would like to recognize and share this with all of my fellow nurses, our doctors, all the health care workers, globally, for the relentless and selfless care they give to their patients in these unprecedented times," Bradley said.