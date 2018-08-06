EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two area nonprofits are joining forces to serve South Jersey families.
Center for Family Services and Family Service Association of South Jersey have agreed to merge operations to create one of the largest nonprofit organizations in the region, FSA announced in news release Monday. The merger plan will become effective beginning Oct. 1.
The agency, which will be known as Center for Family Services, will serve more than 60,000 people in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties, while offering some statewide services. Center for Family Services programs include safe housing, counseling, addiction and recovery, early childhood education and workforce development.
The combined organization will have more than 1,100 employees and have an operating budget of $65 million, according to the release.
Richard Stagliano, chief executive officer of Center for Family Services, will continue in his position, while Family Service Association CEO Cindy Herdman Ivins will join as one of the organization’s chief operating officers, overseeing operations and administrative functions alongside Eileen Henderson and Merilee Rutolo, the release states.
