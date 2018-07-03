PLEASANTVILLE — Ariqua Gilliss had no experience working in retail, but she decided to give selling fireworks a try at the TNT Fireworks tent in the Sam’s Club parking lot to help her church.
Gilliss, 24, an administrator at LifePoint Church on Washington Avenue, is also the daytime manager at the fireworks tent, where she sells fountains, sparklers and other novelties.
“It’s actually very easy to sell, mostly because I have seen them work even though I have not sold them myself,” Gilliss said. “Each of our tags have a QR code, so we can just scan it into our phones and show you exactly what it does.”
Former Gov. Chris Christie last year signed legislation that allowed for the sale of non-explosive, non-aerial fireworks, such as sparklers and party poppers, with a valid permit.
Since then, fireworks sales displays have popped up at grocery stores and other outlets, such as Target and Walmart, as well as under tents set up in parking lots.
Nationally, fireworks sales hit $885 million in 2017, up 8 percent from the year before, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association.
State officials warn that while some fireworks are legal now, there is still a danger to the consumer.
“It is important to remember that any fireworks are inherently dangerous because they can burn people, animals and property,” Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver said in a statement earlier this year. “We urge the public, especially people with young children under their care, to review the state’s firework safety guidelines and to use fireworks with an abundance of caution.”
Anyone 16 and older can buy, possess and use certain sparkling devices and novelties. Permissible fireworks include ground-based sparklers, snakes and glow worms; smoke devices; and trick noisemakers, including party poppers, snappers and drop pops, according to the state Division of Consumer Affairs.
Michael Froumy, of the Fro Me a Party chain with a location in Egg Harbor Township, is a regional director of Pennsylvania-based Keystone Fireworks, the largest retailer of fireworks in the world. They have 850 tents in 650 municipalities in eight states, he said. Each tent carries 268 different items.
Keystone is operating four tents in Atlantic County. Three are in Egg Harbor Township: at the 7-Eleven on Tilton Road, at Christi’s Bar & Grill on the Airport Circle and between LB ONE Restaurant and Lounge and the Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company on the Black Horse Pike. The fourth tent is in Atlantic City at Ducktown Tavern and Liquor.
Keystone’s tents started selling fireworks June 22. They will all come down Thursday, Froumy said, when all remaining fireworks will be sold at half price.
“New Jersey, by the first week, looks like one of the better years for a new state. New Jersey is welcoming fireworks with open arms,” he said.
LifePoint Church only has the one tent at Sam’s Club as it sees how this inaugural launch plays out.
“It’s kind of like a risk-free fundraiser, which is good,” Gilliss said.
The TNT Fireworks tent started operating June 23 and will close at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Gilliss said. The church will receive 20 percent of the proceeds from everything sold at the tent, and it will not be charged for unsold fireworks, Gilliss said.
The sale and use of large fireworks, namely any fuse-lit or aerial explosive, is still prohibited in the state.
“People should call their municipality or county to find out when public fireworks displays are scheduled. These displays are conducted by professionals and are a great way to safely celebrate the holidays with the community,” said acting State Fire Marshal and Division of Fire Safety Director Richard Mikutsky.
If people decide to use non-aerial fireworks, Mikutsky urges them to follow these safely guidelines:
Only buy from reputable places
Don’t buy if packaging is damaged or appears tampered with
Don’t try to “fix” broken or “dud” fireworks
Never use indoors
Don’t use in very windy or dry conditions
Always have water handy and follow the manufacturer’s instructions
Never relight a “dud” firework
Never aim a firework at yourself, another person, animals or buildings
Wait 20 minutes to dispose of properly
