ATLANTIC CITY — South Jersey Gas will hold a grand opening for its new customer service center from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday.
There will be giveaways for the first 600 guests at 1 South Jersey Place.
Constructed in the main lobby of the new South Jersey Gas building, the customer service center is part of the Atlantic City Gateway Project, a $210 million, public-private redevelopment initiative on 270,000 square feet of land in the Lower Chelsea neighborhood that includes the new Stockton University campus.
This is the sixth South Jersey Gas customer service center overall. The centers serve customers who prefer in-person customer service interactions.
Besides providing a place for customers to pay their bills, the center lets residents learn about energy assistance programs, new gas service, conversions and energy efficiency.
