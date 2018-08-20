South Jersey hospitals once again made a list of high-performing medical centers across the state, getting recognition for greater quality care in multiple areas of medicine.
The U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best Hospitals 2018/2019 report ranked AtlantiCare as the fifth leading hospital provider in the state, and identified high performing services at Inspira Medical Center—Vineland, Shore Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
“By providing the most comprehensive data available on nearly every hospital across the United States, we give patients, families and physicians information to support their search for the best care across a range of procedures, conditions and specialties," Ben Harder, chief of health analysis at U.S. News, said in a statement.
AtlantiCare, which operates two hospitals in Galloway Township and Atlantic City, was ranked in the state’s top 10 hospitals for its health services in adult specialties like diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and related surgery, and orthopedics.
New Jersey hospitals ranked at the top of the list included Morristown Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center, both also ranked nationally in specialties, Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center and Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
The annual report compared 4,500 U.S. health centers across 25 specialties procedures and conditions. More than 1,100 hospitals were high performing in at least one procedure or condition.
Although they weren’t among the 15 formally ranked hospitals in New Jersey, several South Jersey hospitals were recognized in multiple categories of health care.
Inspira Medical Center—Vineland performed high in addressing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and heart failure, Shore Medical Center had high performance in hip replacements, and Southern Ocean achieved high performance in treating heart failure.
For the full report, see health.usnews.com/best-hospitals
