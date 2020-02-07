Diane Jowers spent 28 years working in the casino industry.
In 2011, Jowers, of Atlantic City, decided she did not want to relocate to Las Vegas after working at Resorts, Showboat, Harrah’s, Sands and Tropicana.
“I saw the ad online,” said Jowers, 67, about working at the Atlantic City Contact Center, which occupies two floors of office space in The Claridge — a Radisson Hotel on Park Place. “I wanted to be employed with a company that was going to be here in Atlantic City, noncasino.”
Jowers was trained by Atlantic City Contact Center to handle outsourced calls for utility companies. She started working there in 2015 and is still there.
The Atlantic City Contact Center, the Atlantic County Workforce Development Board and One Stop Career Center in Pleasantville and the Ideal Institute of Technology in Mays Landing and Pleasantville are some of the institutions in Atlantic County offering to broaden the skills of South Jersey residents, allowing them to find job opportunities beyond the casinos.
Atlantic County Workforce Development Board receives about $10 million annually to provide workforce development services. Roughly 63 percent of those funds are used for training, including occupational training, job-readiness education, work experience, apprenticeship, job development and job placement.
In 2018, Atlantic City Electric launched a six-year, $6.5-million workforce development initiative to expand training programs for energy-related jobs and to educate the workforce needed to fill future energy jobs across the state.
The Atlantic City Contact Center has 110 employees with the expectation to be at 200 full-time employees by the end of this year, said John Ciaramella, contact center president.
Ciaramella is hoping to hear next month whether his company will receive $10 million in tax credits over a decade through the Grow NJ Program, which would help with employee compensation.
“The city needed to diversify its economy. We are trying to break the mold and say we are not just a one-horse town. We are not just a casino town,” said Ciaramella, who added his employees like the year-round aspect of working at the call center.
The Ideal Institute of Technology, a 501c3 nonprofit vocational school in Mays Landing, has grown during the same five years that the Atlantic City Contact Center has existed.
Ideal operates around the philosophy of “earn while you learn.” In some instances, youth and adults are able to earn money through workplace experience while acquiring the book knowledge to earn certifications. Ideal has 45 state-approved programs in six fields — appliance repair, tech center, studio, savings club, builders and virtually reality lab.
Robert Fash, 56, retired in June after being a mail carrier for 24 years in Lakehurst, Ocean County.
Fash developed an interest in computers later in life. Now, he has the time to study and take the CompTIA A+ entry-level computer certification course for personal computer service technicians at Ideal.
On a recent Wednesday, Fash sat in a smart classroom with Luis Castellon, 37, of Pleasantville, covering material in the CompTIA A+ Certification guide taught by instructor Raymond Sprouse.
“Within a month, I will be ready to go,” said Fash, who has been traveling from Barnegat Township for classes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays to Fridays since November.
Parents who have been working in the casinos for years are starting to come in because they are looking to do something different, said Rodrick L. Green, director of partnership development with Ideal.
Green said he and his business partner, Ren Parikh, are not necessarily against the casinos, but there is a technological industry out there the South Jersey labor market is not prepared for.
“A study said that in the year 2025, there are going to be jobs that they haven’t even created the training for yet,” Green said. “If you are not at the entry level of things, how will you qualify for that job in South Jersey?”
Ideal has received support from the Atlantic County Workforce Development Board, which provides its own on-the-job training.
Asia Drinkard, 22, of Pleasantville, has worked in retail. She also used to work the midnight shift at Wawa in Pleasantville and then would attend 7 and 8 a.m. classes at Atlantic Cape Community College.
Drinkard started certified nursing assistant training in November at Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield. She is learning the proper procedures and protocols to assist those in need of nursing or rehabilitative care.
“With CNA, a lot of people just look at it for the money you make,” Drinkard said. “I feel like I wanted to come back and actually pursue my license because it is a great opportunity for me to pursue my career at such a young age.”
Drinkard is receiving her training from Paulette Mayo, RN, of the PRN Training Center LLC. PRN is a separate company that uses Meadowview for hands-on training and classroom time, said Michelle Savage, Meadowview’s nursing home administrator. Meadowview has been involved with the CNA training program for at least 20 years, Savage said.
“Many have started as a CNA and continued on to higher education and have becomes nurses,” Savage said. “It is particularly rewarding to see their hard work and dedication pay off and have them become a part of our team and the Meadowview family.”
