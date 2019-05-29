John DiNofrio, a co-owner of Somers Point Brewing Co., which opened in April, said the team at the fledgling brewery felt “neutral” about new rules for New Jersey microbreweries issued Tuesday.
“We have an advantage in one sense: We just opened up,” DiNofrio said. “A lot of this stuff doesn’t really impact us, or (if it does) we can adapt to the new guidelines a lot easier than, I feel, some of the established businesses can.”
The rules released Tuesday by the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control arrive several months after an initial attempt met with resistance from brewers who said their businesses would be hurt. The guidelines update and clarify a 2012 law allowing microbreweries to serve their products on site. They limit how many events breweries can host, who is allowed to drink on premises and whether they can serve food.
The second attempt appears generally welcome among some of the 18 or so smaller-scale brewers in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties.
“It’s one of those things where I kind of think we all knew it was coming, so I don’t think anyone is shocked,” DiNofrio said. “Since they knew it was coming, they were preparing for it.”
The state issued new rules last fall but quickly suspended them after opposition from what acting ABC Director James Graziano characterized Tuesday as "the very few, very vocal licensees who felt their views were not adequately represented." The rules also led to pushback from legislative leaders, including Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, both Democrats.
The new rules limit New Jersey's roughly 100 microbreweries to 25 publicly advertised or promoted events per year, though that number could include live music and live sports broadcasts even if those events aren't advertised or promoted. Separately, a brewery can host as many as 52 private parties per year, such as birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, civic or political functions, or professional and trade association events.
Ryan Krill, CEO and founder of Cape May Brewing Co. in Lower Township, said he understood why the new rules were put in place and was glad Graziano took the time to address brewers’ concerns.
“In the true spirit of compromise, there are things we like and things we don’t,” Krill said.
Rob Callahan, sales manager for Tuckahoe Brewing Co. in Egg Harbor Township, thought the new rules were “pretty fair.”
The number of events allowed per year makes sense, Callahan said, and it’s in line with how many events they already hold in a given year.
Where in the past, a customer was required to take a tour before consuming beer on premises, the new rules allow repeat customers to take one tour per year.
"I love that they got rid of the necessity for a tour every time," Callahan said. "Repeat customers who have seen the process and know everyone here don't need to go on the tour again."
In a statement Tuesday, Graziano said the guidelines make "important changes that address key issues."
"The changes made are intended to help craft breweries promote their products and build their business while continuing to balance the concerns of other licensees and ensuring compliance with state law," Graziano said.
Bar and restaurant owners have voiced concerns that the microbreweries are diluting the value of their liquor licenses, which are allotted based on population and are limited in number. They can cost several hundred thousand dollars, depending on the applicant's location.
Customers can bring food or have it delivered, and the brewery can offer takeout menus from local restaurants, provided it doesn't have an exclusive relationship with the restaurant. The initial guidelines released last fall prohibited the breweries from providing takeout menus.
Eric Orlando, head of the Brewers Guild of New Jersey, said his members would closely monitor how the guidelines affect breweries of different sizes and profiles. The ABC said it will eventually seek to make the guidelines permanent through a legally required process that includes a public comment period.
"There are some good aspects to it that give some clarity to some of the issues," Orlando said. "There are still some things my organization is going to have to review. We're going to let this play out a little to see how it works on the ground."
DiNofrio said having a clear framework to build their new business around gives him peace of mind.
“At least now we know what the rules are, which I think is kind of a relief. So now everyone can go forward and kind of start planning accordingly,” he said. “The devil you know is better than the one you don’t know.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
