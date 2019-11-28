South Jersey shoppers - both residents and visitors - will add to the sound of ringing cash registers nationwide as an estimated 114.6 million people consider shopping on Black Friday, according to the National Retail Federation.
Estimates for the rest of the weekend are 66.6 million on Small Business Saturday and 33.3 million on Sunday. The shopping weekend finishes on Cyper Monday, when 68.7 million are expected to jump on online sales.
All of this activity adds to a holiday sales retail sales in November and December that are estimated to be up between 3.8% and 4.2% over last year for a total of between $727.9 and $730.7 billion, according to the federation.
South Jersey residents have an incentive to be out shopping on this Black Friday to check familiar locations that have added new stores such as Shoppers World in the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, Palace Diamonds in Tanger Outlets, The Walk in Atlantic City and Mark LeGrand Designer Couture at the Cumberland Mall in Millville.
"The holidays are already in full swing, and we're expecting this season to be one of the busiest yet," said Heather Crowell, executive vice president of strategy and communications, Cumberland Mall.
Sears is closed, but a new-to-the-market, discount department store, Shoppers World, makes its debut at 10 a.m. Thanksgiving Day on the mall's first floor where JCPenney was in Hamilton Mall.
"There will huge sales throughout the store, and I am expecting a tremendous reaction from the customers," said Howard Lippe, regional director of operations and human resources for Shoppers World.
Shoppers World is a full-line department store with merchandise including apparel for all ages and a collection of linens, home furnishings, housewares, art and home decor.
The Hamilton Mall isn't the only retail shopping center to see new stores open in time for this upcoming Black Friday.
All of the action is happening on Michigan Avenue within the outdoor retail center known as Tanger Outlets, The Walk in Atlantic City.
Got The Look opened with a new store in September on Michigan Avenue. Kate Spade and Under Armour also relocated and expanded to new locations on Michigan Avenue, according to Donna J. Danielson, general manager of Tanger Outlets, The Walk.
Inside Tanger Outlets, The Walk, some of the sales will include 50% off everything during Black Friday week at Tommy Hilfiger. At Calvin Klein, shoppers can save up to 60% off the entire store on Black Friday. At Carters, Babies & Kids, the sale will be buy one, get one 50% off.
"Visitors coming to our center to shop our 'After Thanksgiving Sale' can expect to find the best deals of the season on everything from winter essentials to holiday must-haves, all-weekend long," Danielson said.
At the Harbor Square shopping plaza in Egg Harbor Township, the main retailer is Boscov's, and spirits are very high heading into the holiday season, said Christopher A. Tsilimidos, Boscov's hardlines coordinator.
Boscov's just invested in new restrooms and new carpets and is not moving to the Hamilton Mall, Tsilimidos said.
"We're seeing very nice increases, and there are many factors that go into making it happen. At Boscov's, we have embraced e-commerce and buy online, pick-up in-store," Tsilimidos said. "Our sale prices and Doorbusters are extremely competitive."
Boscov's has been in Harbor Square, formerly the Shore Mall, since 1990. Boscov's is being joined for this holiday shopping season with a new neighbor, Atlantic City Barstool Brothers Furniture & Design, which relocated in July from Northfield into the space of the former T.G.I. Friday's restaurant.
The furniture at Atlantic City Barstool Brothers is American custom made in the Amish style. They cut out the middle man and are able to sell their furniture 20% to 60% cheaper than other places with comparable pieces, said Joseph Czyzewicz, co-owner of Atlantic City Barstool Brothers.
Atlantic City Barstool Brothers is seeing anywhere between 20 to 50 times more foot traffic in Harbor Square than in the Tilton Shopping Center, Czyzewicz said.
"Most of the people who shop at Boscov's are our customer base," said Czyzewicz, who co-owns Atlantic City Barstool Brothers with Russell Schanker.
Over in Cumberland County, the Cumberland Mall will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday with several new businesses to greet customers, including Contemporary Hair Design and Shoe Show, which opened following the nationwide closures of Payless Shoes, Crowell said.
"Cumberland Mall will offer fun experiences to help break up your shopping trip — ranging from holiday music performances, pictures with Santa Claus (both for kids and pets), and restaurants where you can sit back and rejuvenate before your second blitz of shopping," Crowell said.
