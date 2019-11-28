Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Wilson Leather Outlet is on of the storefronts that are advertising sales, bargains or discounts for an upcoming Black Friday sale at the Tanger Outlets (known as The Walk), in Atlantic City. Nov.21, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Old Navy Outlets is one of the storefronts that are advertising sales, bargains or discounts for an upcoming Black Friday sale at the Tanger Outlets (known as The Walk), in Atlantic City. Nov.21, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Carter's is on of the storefronts that are advertising sales, bargains or discounts for an upcoming Black Friday sale at the Tanger Outlets (known as The Walk), in Atlantic City. Nov.21, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse is one of the storefronts that are advertising sales, bargains or discounts for an upcoming Black Friday sale at the Tanger Outlets (known as The Walk), in Atlantic City. Nov.21, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Wilson Leather Outlet is on of the storefronts that are advertising sales, bargains or discounts for an upcoming Black Friday sale at the Tanger Outlets (known as The Walk), in Atlantic City. Nov.21, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Old Navy Outlets is one of the storefronts that are advertising sales, bargains or discounts for an upcoming Black Friday sale at the Tanger Outlets (known as The Walk), in Atlantic City. Nov.21, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Carter's is on of the storefronts that are advertising sales, bargains or discounts for an upcoming Black Friday sale at the Tanger Outlets (known as The Walk), in Atlantic City. Nov.21, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse is one of the storefronts that are advertising sales, bargains or discounts for an upcoming Black Friday sale at the Tanger Outlets (known as The Walk), in Atlantic City. Nov.21, 2019 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
South Jersey shoppers will add to the sound of ringing cash registers nationwide as an estimated 114.6 million people shop on Black Friday, according to the National Retail Federation.
Estimates for the rest of the weekend are 66.6 million on Small Business Saturday and 33.3 million Sunday. The shopping weekend finishes on Cyber Monday, when 68.7 million are expected to jump on online sales.
All of this activity adds to a holiday retail sales in November and December that are estimated to be up about 4% over last year for a total of as much as $730.7 billion, according to the federation.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
South Jersey residents out this Black Friday will find new stores such as Shoppers World in the Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, Palace Diamonds in Tanger Outlets The Walk in Atlantic City and Mark LeGrand Designer Couture at the Cumberland Mall in Vineland.
MAYS LANDING — Fast fashion clothing company Forever 21 could potentially close their Hamilt…
At The Walk in Atlantic City, Got The Look opened a new store in September on Michigan Avenue. Kate Spade and Under Armour also relocated and expanded to new locations on Michigan Avenue, said Donna J. Danielson, general manager of the outdoor shopping complex.
Sales at The Walk include 50% off everything during Black Friday week at Tommy Hilfiger, up to 60% off the entire store on Black Friday at Calvin Klein and buy one, get one 50% off at Carters Babies & Kids.
Spirits are high heading into the holiday season at Boscov's at the Harbor Square shopping center in Egg Harbor Township, said Christopher A. Tsilimidos, the store's hardlines coordinator.
ATLANTIC CITY — Tourists strolling through Tanger Outlets The Walk are seeing some changes i…
Boscov's just invested in new restrooms and new carpets and, despite rumors, is not moving to the Hamilton Mall, Tsilimidos said.
"We're seeing very nice increases, and there are many factors that go into making it happen. At Boscov's, we have embraced e-commerce and buy online, pick up in-store," Tsilimidos said. "Our sale prices and doorbusters are extremely competitive."
Boscov's has been in Harbor Square, formerly the Shore Mall, since 1990. The anchor store is being joined this holiday shopping season by a new neighbor, Atlantic City Barstool Brothers Furniture & Design, which relocated in July from Northfield into the space of the former T.G.I. Friday's restaurant.
The furniture store is seeing anywhere between 20 to 50 times more foot traffic in Harbor Square than in the Tilton Shopping Center, co-owner Joseph Czyzewicz said.
"Most of the people who shop at Boscov's are our customer base," said Czyzewicz.
In Cumberland County, the Cumberland Mall will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday with several new businesses, including Contemporary Hair Design and Shoe Show, which opened following the nationwide closing of Payless Shoes, said Heather Crowell, executive vice president of strategy and communications for the mall.
"Cumberland Mall will offer fun experiences to help break up your shopping trip, ranging from holiday music performances, pictures with Santa Claus (both for kids and pets), and restaurants where you can sit back and rejuvenate before your second blitz of shopping," Crowell said.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.