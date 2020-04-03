Timothy Feeney, a resident of Little Falls, Passaic County, who owns a Long Beach Island summer home, sympathizes with Jersey Shore communities wanting to stop the use of short-term rental properties.
Beach Haven, Ventnor, Egg Harbor Township and all 16 communities in Cape May County have either passed proclamations or executive orders discouraging short-term rentals of properties for the duration of Gov. Phil Murphy's executive orders and discouraging nonessential visitation to their communities by visitors or property owners.
"I do understand the intent of it," said Feeney, 60, who added shore towns have limited infrastructure for mass hospitalizations. "It could create large problems for these small towns. I do understand the intent, the reason behind the executive orders or proclamations."
Beach Haven and other Long Beach Island municipalities enacted Monday a short-term rental ban through May 1.
"As you know, we do have confirmed cases on Long Beach Island. If you are here in your homes, please abide by all the rules and regulations put into effect by local and state government. If you traveled to your second home, please self-quarantine for the mandatory 14 days," Beach Haven emergency management said.
In one case, reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer, a party hosted on the island in March was linked to two deaths from COVID-19.
Besides discouraging the rental of properties, the Cape May County municipalities are also asking the owners to stay away.
"We recognize that individuals love to visit the coastal region and want to visit their second homes for a change of scenery. That travel is contrary to the executive orders enacted by the governor, and contrary to the guidance from health officials to stay at home as much as possible," said a unanimous request from the 16 Cape May County towns.
During a weekend in March, Egg Harbor Township Administrator Peter J. Miller started hearing from residents that properties were being rented out by people from metropolitan New York through online lodging marketplaces such as Airbnb and Vrbo.
"We didn't anticipate having this issue in the township," Miller said.
Miller and police Chief Michael A. Steinman, who is also the township's emergency management coordinator, came up with the proclamation that went into effect March 26, Miller said. The short-term rental listing agencies have been informed of it, he said.
Josh Meltzer, head of Northeast policy for Airbnb, said he agrees with New Jersey officials that his company needs to do everything possible to limit the spread of COVID-19.
"That's why Airbnb hosts across the state are opening up their homes for free to medical workers and others who need safe places to stay and self-isolate near hospitals. As Airbnb becomes aware of new local policies, we are communicating them to our host and guest community across New Jersey," Meltzer said in a statement.
The unofficial start of the tourist season begins in less than two months.
A survey conducted by the New Jersey Business & Industry Association finds that 93% of members who responded either are already negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic or anticipate being negatively impacted in the near future. As it stands, a record 361,000 people have filed for unemployment benefits in the state in just the past two weeks.
Feeney hopes the short-term sacrifices everyone is making now will allow South Jersey to get past the new coronavirus and be ready when the height of the summer vacation season hits in July and August.
"People in Philadelphia and New York may not be willing to get on a plane or get a cruise," said Feeney, who added he is optimistic. "Ninety minutes away, a person can have a wonderful, very nice vacation on the Jersey Shore."
Margate Homeowners Association raises over $3,600 for Shore Memorial
The Margate Homeowners Association raised more than $3,600 for personal protective equipment at Shore Memorial Hospital.
It took less than 24 hours for MHA membership to raise the funds through a campaign launched on its website. The organization matched donations dollar-for-dollar on the first $1000.
“Shore Memorial Hospital had asked the community for donations of PPE in preparation for an influx of COVID-19 patients," said MHA President Jay Weintraub. "We knew we wanted to help."
MHA membership is actively putting the contributions to work, sourcing disposable gloves, bouffant caps and sanitation gowns.
“Our team is going out to medical supply houses and online retailers to buy these products as fast as we can get them,” Weintraub explained.
The online fundraiser will remain active if people still want to contribute. Anyone can donate by going to MargateHomeowners.com.
In addition to this fundraiser, MHA has delivered food trays to Margate police and firefighters as a show of appreciation for the work they do every day, but especially during this unprecedented crisis in our nation’s history.
Rowan University faculty, students create designs for 3D-printed face masks
Rowan University faculty and students have created designs for 3D-printed face masks.
Stockton grad student uses 3D printer to make masks, respirators
A Stockton University graduate student is using his 3D printer to make masks and respirators.
Stockton administrator makes masks for lung center
Jen Radwanski, director of Parent and Family Partnerships at Stockton University, stitched two dozen masks for the Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Burlington County, according to a post from the college.
"As a professional quilter, I just felt this was something I had to do. I had the supplies and reached out to my colleague Mark Adelung to see if they needed them, and they did," she explained.
Restaurants donate food to Galloway police officers, dispatchers
Bellino’s Market, 45 S. New York Road, Galloway, and Chik-fil-A in Egg Harbor Township donated food for dispatchers and officers at the Galloway Township Police Department.
Cape May County police chiefs donate lunches to doctors, nurses
The Cape May County Chiefs of Police on Monday over 100 lunches to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Cape Regional Medical Center and the area’s urgent care centers.
The lunches were purchased by the association at local eateries: Hugit’s Steak and Things, Crest Tavern, Claudio’s Pizza Kitchen and the Dog Tooth Bar & Grill.
"We chose to use local eateries to feed our local health professionals to support the restaurants who as a result of the needed COVID-19 restrictions, have limited hours and take-out and delivery only," according to a news release. "We ask any other organizations who may be able to provide similar support to healthcare workers on the frontline to please do so. We in the law enforcement community also have to face the Coronavirus head-on to do our job to protect and serve the public. It gives our officers and their families peace of mind to know that if they are stricken with the virus there are people to care for them. The Association will continue supporting all First Responders as well other local eateries by donating additional lunches throughout the month of April."
Burlington County distillery donates hand sanitizer to Galloway police
Train Wreck Distillery in Burlington County donated hand sanitizer to the Galloway Township Police Department.
Atlantic County Chinese school donates masks to hospital, police station amid COVID-19
A local Chinese school has donated face masks to an area hospital and police station to protect those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students from the Atlantic Huaxia Chinese School, along with local residents, donated more than 900 masks to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, according to a news release from the organization, and then delivered 400 additional masks to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.
“While facing the pandemic, the local Chinese community doesn’t just follow the state order to stay at home to isolate themselves,” according to the release. “Rather, they think about others who need help. They said, ‘We are used to visiting physicians when we are sick and we call the police when our lives are at risk. Now it is the time for us to give our care to these care-takers and protectors.’”
The Atlantic Huaxia Chinese School operates out of Atlantic Christian School in Egg Harbor Township.
Egg Harbor Township business donates personal protective equipment to Atlantic County Sheriff's Office
MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office received a large donation of personal protective equipment to protect officers from COVID-19, officials said Monday.
A supply of N95 masks, gloves and protective suits were donated by Ed Ryan, president of Egg Harbor Townshp-based Greenlife Energy Solutions, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.
The supplies were previously unavailable for officers, Scheffler said.
“Collaborating with the private sector is how we are going to get through these uncertain times. His actions were selfless, and a true act of humanity,” he said, asking all corporations that have the means to follow Greenlife’s actions to donate personal protection equipment to first responders to please do so.
Ryan is also donating to four hospitals in South Jersey, Pennsylvania and New York, he said.
“I felt compelled to action as he told me his deputies were on the front lines without any PPE equipment,” Ryan said.
