Timothy Feeney, a resident of Little Falls, Passaic County, who owns a Long Beach Island summer home, sympathizes with Jersey Shore communities wanting to stop the use of short-term rental properties.

Beach Haven, Ventnor, Egg Harbor Township and all 16 communities in Cape May County have either passed proclamations or executive orders discouraging short-term rentals of properties for the duration of Gov. Phil Murphy's executive orders and discouraging nonessential visitation to their communities by visitors or property owners.

"I do understand the intent of it," said Feeney, 60, who added shore towns have limited infrastructure for mass hospitalizations. "It could create large problems for these small towns. I do understand the intent, the reason behind the executive orders or proclamations."

Beach Haven and other Long Beach Island municipalities enacted Monday a short-term rental ban through May 1.

"As you know, we do have confirmed cases on Long Beach Island. If you are here in your homes, please abide by all the rules and regulations put into effect by local and state government. If you traveled to your second home, please self-quarantine for the mandatory 14 days," Beach Haven emergency management said.

In one case, reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer, a party hosted on the island in March was linked to two deaths from COVID-19.

Besides discouraging the rental of properties, the Cape May County municipalities are also asking the owners to stay away.

"We recognize that individuals love to visit the coastal region and want to visit their second homes for a change of scenery. That travel is contrary to the executive orders enacted by the governor, and contrary to the guidance from health officials to stay at home as much as possible," said a unanimous request from the 16 Cape May County towns.

During a weekend in March, Egg Harbor Township Administrator Peter J. Miller started hearing from residents that properties were being rented out by people from metropolitan New York through online lodging marketplaces such as Airbnb and Vrbo.

"We didn't anticipate having this issue in the township," Miller said.

Miller and police Chief Michael A. Steinman, who is also the township's emergency management coordinator, came up with the proclamation that went into effect March 26, Miller said. The short-term rental listing agencies have been informed of it, he said.

Josh Meltzer, head of Northeast policy for Airbnb, said he agrees with New Jersey officials that his company needs to do everything possible to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"That's why Airbnb hosts across the state are opening up their homes for free to medical workers and others who need safe places to stay and self-isolate near hospitals. As Airbnb becomes aware of new local policies, we are communicating them to our host and guest community across New Jersey," Meltzer said in a statement.

The unofficial start of the tourist season begins in less than two months.

A survey conducted by the New Jersey Business & Industry Association finds that 93% of members who responded either are already negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic or anticipate being negatively impacted in the near future. As it stands, a record 361,000 people have filed for unemployment benefits in the state in just the past two weeks.

Feeney hopes the short-term sacrifices everyone is making now will allow South Jersey to get past the new coronavirus and be ready when the height of the summer vacation season hits in July and August.

"People in Philadelphia and New York may not be willing to get on a plane or get a cruise," said Feeney, who added he is optimistic. "Ninety minutes away, a person can have a wonderful, very nice vacation on the Jersey Shore."