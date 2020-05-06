We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Blanche Adams, a longtime leader of the Upper Township Business Association, says local businesses are struggling.

That’s no surprise.

The COVID-19 pandemic, and the extraordinary steps taken to slow its spread, have slammed economies around the world, shuttering businesses, canceling travel plans and roiling markets.

Along the Jersey Shore, a region dependent on tourism, many businesses are in survival mode.

Federal efforts funded under the $2.2 trillion CARES Act seek to keep the national economy afloat. That includes the Payroll Protection Program, with about $349 billion set aside to help businesses keep workers employed or at least on the payroll.

But many small businesses have reported difficulty accessing funds from the PPP and other programs. And in Cape May and Atlantic counties, most businesses are small businesses.

“We’ve had some members that have applied for aid. Some members couldn’t get through. Nobody has received any money yet,” Adams said. She and other UTBA members have polled businesses in the township. Some are able to remain open, including restaurants offering takeout and vital services, while others have gotten innovative and found ways to serve customers online.

But all are struggling, and some may not make it through the season.

The PPP was intended to help businesses with up to 500 employees meet payroll in the short term. But revelations that companies like Shake Shack and the Los Angeles Lakers were able to use the program drew frustration across the country. Meanwhile, many shore businesses have fewer than 20 employees.

Michele Gillian, executive director of the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce, expressed frustration after the first round of funding, which ran out within a day, before many local businesses could even apply.

Larger corporations have the staff, the expertise and the contacts to complete the application process.

“I’m not saying they’re not hurting. But we’re hemorrhaging,” she said. She described the application process as onerous and said many Ocean City businesses are managed directly by the owners, who may have little time to devote to securing the loans.

Managed through the federal Small Business Administration, the PPP loans are especially attractive because they can be forgiven if the businesses meet certain criteria, including keeping staff on the payroll. The idea is to keep people out of the unemployment system, which has seen a massive spike in applications, and to keep money flowing in the economy.

Adams and Gillian said their organizations have sought to help business owners through the process and inform them of the available options, a task multiple organizations have taken on.

In Atlantic City’s Chelsea neighborhood, the Chelsea Economic Development Corp. is taking similar steps.

“We’re trying to make sure those businesses that can qualify know how to apply,” said Elizabeth Terenik, the organization’s director.

But there were other hurdles and roadblocks. Several sources mentioned restrictions that seemed to automatically disqualify most Jersey Shore businesses, including one basing the application on the number of employees the business had on payroll in January.

“That changed on Thursday,” said Cape May County Freeholder Will Morey, one of the leaders of a task force formed to aid the county’s economic recovery. What began as a clearinghouse for information on programs like the PPP has grown to become the Cape May County-Wide Recovery Initiative, which has gathered representatives of multiple industries and the 16 municipalities in the county to work on a consensus plan for reopening.

The situation is evolving rapidly, Morey said.

“We’re in an environment where things are changing by the hour, not just by the day,” he said. The person who may not have qualified yesterday may qualify today.”

Many business owners have specific skills that have allowed them to thrive, Morey said, but those are rarely applicable to filling out lengthy applications. Another issue is that some businesses are so small they are not commercial customers of banks that offer SBA loans.

Multiple sources indicated banks looked after their regular customers first, leaving few options for others.

There are some glimmers of hope. Last week, the SBA began processing applications for a second round of PPP funding, with $310 billion reportedly available.

Candice Caruso, senior vice president of government guaranteed lending for WSFS, a Wilmington, Delaware-based bank with a growing footprint in South Jersey, said they’ve reached out to the SBA district office, letting them know they can help those who have not banked with them before.

She said her bank has completed loans in Cape May and Atlantic counties, for a total of $91.5 million to 536 businesses.

“Particularly in the beach communities of New Jersey, we’ve gotten feedback from small businesses that they’ve had many challenges in round one in accessing financing. Round two has been better,” she said, with the funding reaching more broadly across the communities.