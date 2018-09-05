Legalized, regulated sports betting could net the National Football League $2.3 billion annually, according to a recent study by Nielson Sports.
The study, commissioned by the American Gaming Association, analyzed the projected revenue streams legal sports betting could generate for the NFL. The revenue projections, based on fan surveys, predict that regulated sports betting could boost fan engagement and viewership, which would increase media rights, sponsorships, merchandise and ticket sales by 13.4 percent, or $1.75 billion.
An additional $573 million in revenue could be generated as a result of spending by betting operators and data providers. Advertising would generate $451 million in revenue, while sponsorships could create $92 million and league data another $30 million.
In May, the Supreme Court overturned a federal ban on sports betting. New Jersey legalized and regulated sports betting in June.
In a conference call with reporters Wednesday, Sara Slate, senior vice president of public affairs for the American Gaming Association, said the results of the Nielson Sports survey were "staggering." She said a regulated market would bring sports betting "out of the shadows."
"Legal, regulated sports betting will create huge new revenue opportunities for sports leagues — and the NFL could be the biggest winner of all," Slane said. "Once legal sports betting expands across the country, the NFL could take in more than $2 billion a year, reinforcing how much sports leagues stand to gain from increased viewership and private partnerships with sports betting operators."
The report does not factor so-called "integrity fees," a provision sports leagues have been pushing for in state-sponsored legislation since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal ban on sports wagering in mid-May. The AGA, the gaming industry's lobbying arm, has opposed the fees.
Monmouth Park Racetrack and Atlantic City's Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa launched sports wagering operations on June 14, kicking off a summer that saw casinos and racetracks opening betting windows and online sports books. To date, six of Atlantic City's nine casinos have opened sports betting lounges.
In addition to New Jersey, legalized sports betting is also available in Delaware, Mississippi, Nevada and West Virginia.
