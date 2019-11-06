Coffee company Starbucks has released the designs for their holiday cups, with stores planning to start using them Thursday.
Stores in the U.S. and Canada will be rolling out the four different designs including Polka Dots, Merry Dance, Merry Stripes and Candy Cane Stripe, according to a news release on the company’s website. In addition, they’re giving away a free limited-edition reusable red cup to customers who order a holiday beverage at participating stores on Thursday.
The company has locations in Atlantic City, Egg Harbor Township, Mays Landing, Somers Point, and Margate, among others.
