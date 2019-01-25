GALLOWAY — Stockton University this week announced four outside partners for their cannabis studies program intended to increase learning opportunities for students.
Stockton said Tuesday that it is partnering with Thomas Jefferson University's Lambert Center for the Study of Medicinal Cannabis and Hemp in the Institution of Emerging Health Professions. The university also has agreements with three non-academic partners: Relevant, an arm of Reliance Health Care; the New Jersey CannaBusiness Association (NJBCA); and the New Jersey Cannabis Industry Association.
The partners will be providing speakers and materials to Stockton and the local community and internship opportunities for students.
“The Lambert Center is a leader in the medicinal cannabis and industrial hemp fields,” said Stockton's coordinator of the cannabis studies minor, Associate Professor of Biology, Ekaterina Sedia. “We are thrilled that Jefferson will share their knowledge with the students in our Cannabis Studies minor, and offer them additional opportunities. We are looking forward to mutually beneficial academic relationship.”
The cannabis minor was introduced in the fall semester of 2018 and provides an academic and practical study among the issues of medical and recreational marijuana use in New Jersey, as will as the nation.
President and CEO of Reliance Medical Group Dr. Jon Regis said they are looking forward to working with students and faculty.
“We are excited to work with students involved in the clinical application of cannabis, and to collaborate with Stockton to administer best practices with clinical evaluation and monitoring of the patients for better outcomes, while strengthening curriculum and instruction,” hesaid.
Stockton Associate Provost for Strategic Planning, Academic Programming and Assessment Carra Hood said the new partnerships will inform the Stockton community with information about the cannabis industry from both an academic and business perspective. She has confirmed that other partnerships are also pending.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.