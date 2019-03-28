paschal sykes
Buy Now

(from left to right) Pascale Sykes Foundation Vice President of Strategic Engagement Jackie Edwards, Richelle Todd-Yamoah, the Foundation’s Vice President of Programs and Operations, Ronda Urkowitz, Program Director of Cross County Connections TMA, Pascale Sykes Foundation President Fran Sykes, and Kyle DeMaria, a Community Development Research Analyst for The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia Community.

 

 COLT SHAW Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — Community shuttles helped Atlantic County "average more than two to three times the access to public jobs" than two comparable regions, according to a study presented at Stockton this week.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia presented findings at Stockton Monday from a study into links between access to public transit and access to economic opportunities.

The study focused on Atlantic County, York County, PA, and Northeastern Pennsylvania, and the presentation was hosted by the Pascale Sykes Foundation.

In Atlantic County, the study found, three-quarters of residents are within a 15 minute walk of public transport; 96 percent of low-income and moderate-income residents are close to public transit.

The study also found employment opportunities in the county were concentrated in Hammonton and Atlantic City, and along the Black Horse Pike, Route 9, and Route 40. It found the Route 54-40 Community Shuttle and the English Creek-Tilton Road Community Shuttle helped residents access jobs — and both increased ridership in 2018.

​Contact: 609-272-7260

cshaw@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressColtShaw

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments