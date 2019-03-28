ATLANTIC CITY — Community shuttles helped Atlantic County "average more than two to three times the access to public jobs" than two comparable regions, according to a study presented at Stockton this week.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia presented findings at Stockton Monday from a study into links between access to public transit and access to economic opportunities.
The study focused on Atlantic County, York County, PA, and Northeastern Pennsylvania, and the presentation was hosted by the Pascale Sykes Foundation.
In Atlantic County, the study found, three-quarters of residents are within a 15 minute walk of public transport; 96 percent of low-income and moderate-income residents are close to public transit.
The study also found employment opportunities in the county were concentrated in Hammonton and Atlantic City, and along the Black Horse Pike, Route 9, and Route 40. It found the Route 54-40 Community Shuttle and the English Creek-Tilton Road Community Shuttle helped residents access jobs — and both increased ridership in 2018.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.