GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University is looking for vendors and employers to participate in its first N.J. Cannabis Career Fair and Business Expo on Sept. 13.
The college, which last year introduced a cannabis studies minor, is sponsoring the event with the New Jersey Cannabusiness Association.
The vendor area will be open free to the general public. Vendors can advertise their businesses and sell products legal in New Jersey. The event also will feature workshops and speakers.
Employers will have the opportunity to meet with potential job candidates and participate in speed interviews.
