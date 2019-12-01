“My Happy Place” is a weekly series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.

ATLANTIC CITY — Jessica Grullon works in a fast-paced, demanding job as the assistant director of admissions at Stockton University.

After a day of hosting events and meetings or advising her student mentees, Grullon looks forward to coming home, changing into comfortable clothes and unwinding in her little corner of her living room on her leather couch in her “happy place.”

“My living room is my safe haven, my escape, my place of serenity, and most importantly, the place I make memories with my daughter (Mila),” Grullon said.

Grullon purchased her home in August 2016. She was a 29-year-old single mother and a new homeowner.

For Grullon’s first home, she wanted to purchase a place by the beach, so she could keep it as her beach house and pass it onto Mila in the future. Grullon is a proud resident of the resort and growing up at the beach was one of the best experiences of her life.

“Mila is truly growing up as a beach baby. We are only two blocks from Chicken Bone Beach and the newly constructed Boardwalk. We have our breakfast on the outside back deck or on the bistro set on our front porch,” Grullon said.

The style of Grullon’s living room is country chic with a little dash of gold.

“I do not like much color in my house and appreciate the tranquility of lighter tones with relaxing glimmers of shine,” Grullon said.

Grullon bought the furniture in her living room at Raymour & Flanigan in Egg Harbor Township.

“There’s nothing like the smell of real wood, real leather, real everything. It was great having the expertise of their team as an extra set of eyes and taste for making my vision a reality,” Grullon said.

Grullon’s parents immigrated from the Dominican Republic at a very young age in hopes of starting a life together in this country and ensuring their children would have a chance at the American Dream.

“For them, I made it my mission in life to get an education, obtain a college degree, a successful career with benefits, purchase property and give back to the community through giving and service. My happy place is a reflection of all of that,” Grullon said.

PHOTOS of Jessica Grullon in her Atlantic City home

