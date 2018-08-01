GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University has sold the Seaview Resort to a Florida company for $21.07 million, the college announced Wednesday.

KDG Capital LLC will take over operations of the century-old golf course and hotel, according to an agreement of sale signed Tuesday.

“We are proud to have owned this iconic property and confident that the new owners appreciate the history of Seaview and will continue to improve it for future generations to enjoy,” Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said.

Stockton’s board of trustees approved the sale of Seaview at a meeting in early April to an undisclosed buyer, saying the buyer will be revealed after closing. The college has owned the hotel and bay golf course since 2010, when it purchased it for $20 million as additional housing and academic space, and leased out commercial operations on the property.

KDG partner Greg Ogle said the property would keep the name Seaview Hotel & Golf Club and that the hotel would continue to be managed by Dolce International. Troon will continue to operate the two 18-hole golf courses, of which the Pines course is owned by Marriott.

“We are excited to be a part of this iconic resort’s future and to contribute positively to the Galloway community,” Ogle said. 

Last week, Dolce International received approval from Galloway Township Council for a liquor license transfer from Stockton Affiliated Services.

A spokeswoman for Dolce and its parent company, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc. of Parsippany, Morris County, said there are no plans for the hotel to leave the Dolce brand.

Seaview general manager Bob Nelson said additional renovations of rooms and public spaces are part of future plans for property. The cost of renovation was one of the reasons Stockton said it decided to sell the property.

Since Stockton purchased Seaview, the university had invested $22.2 million in capital projects at the hotel, which has 296 rooms, 16 suites and several meeting areas.

The resort off Route 9 includes an Elizabeth Arden Red Door Spa, indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center with three tennis courts and a Noyes Museum satellite art gallery.

Seaview will continue to host the ShopRite LPGA Classic women's golf tournament under the existing sponsorship agreement that extended the tournament to 2023. The university assigned the LPGA sponsorship agreement to the buyer.

