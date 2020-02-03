If you have a few red maple trees growing in your yard and an affinity for pancakes and waffles, Stockton University may have the perfect job for you.
A team of Stockton faculty members has been awarded a United States Department of Agriculture grant to promote maple sugaring in the South Jersey region and are looking for locals who want to produce their own maple syrup from red maples on their properties.
Although red maple sap contains half the sugar content of sugar maple tree, modern technology has made it easier to draw more sap and concentrate sugar.
Using modern technologies such as reverse osmosis and vacuum assist pumps, the grant team will implement an extensive sapping system on Stockton’s main campus.
A community outreach program of traditional sapping methods on individual properties in the South Jersey area will also be implemented.
Those interested in participating must have access to multiple red maple trees and be willing to invest the time to collect and process the sap into syrup, starting this winter. Materials and training will be provided. A Stockton research assistant will collect soil and vegetation samples from the property.
Participants keep the syrup and are asked to record yields.
Three years of data will be collected and the faculty will use the data to investigate the science and economic potential of a maple syrup industry in non-traditional syrup production regions, such as southern New Jersey.
Anyone interested in participating in the pilot program can contact Vogel at Judith.vogel@stockton.edu.
