WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — Storm damage to a Kellogg plant in this Camden County town resulted in the release of ammonia Thursday evening, according to the company.

“High winds caused damage to a small section of the roof at the Blue Anchor plant today, which resulted in a brief release of ammonia," a spokesperson for the company told The Press in an email. "The ammonia system was immediately shut off and the National Response Center notified. Employees were evacuated, and all are safe."

The plant expects to resume operations Friday, once repairs are completed, the email states.

Winslow Township police deferred comment to the Fire Department, who deferred comment to Kellogg Media Relations.

The plant is on Old Egg Harbor Road in the Blue Anchor section of the township.

