WINSLOW TOWNSHIP — Storm damage to a Kellogg plant in this Camden County town resulted in the release of ammonia Thursday evening, according to the company.
“High winds caused damage to a small section of the roof at the Blue Anchor plant today, which resulted in a brief release of ammonia," a spokesperson for the company told The Press in an email. "The ammonia system was immediately shut off and the National Response Center notified. Employees were evacuated, and all are safe."
The plant expects to resume operations Friday, once repairs are completed, the email states.
Winslow Township police deferred comment to the Fire Department, who deferred comment to Kellogg Media Relations.
The plant is on Old Egg Harbor Road in the Blue Anchor section of the township.
Live updates on the storm
6:50 p.m.
That heavy line of rain has made it ashore in Cumberland County, doing so right around 6 p.m. From there is went into Cape May County around 6:45 p.m.
Winds have already slacked off in the Delmarva, behind the heavy rain. Dover, Delaware only had sustained winds of around 10 mph at 6:22 p.m. By 10 p.m., winds everywhere in South Jersey will have diminished.
5:15 p.m.
High Wind Warning in effect
Damaging winds, power outages and difficult driving will all be possible Thursday. A high wind warning will be in effect through 8 p.m.
The high wind warning will be in effect for all of South Jersey. Wind gusts 45-60 mph will be likely at times. As of 4 p.m., the highest wind gusts for the day were 54 mph in Millville, 48 mph in Upper Deerfield, 48 mph in Vineland and 47 mph in Fortescue.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
A few hours of heavy rain will be likely, too
A soaking rain will be arrive in western Cumberland County around 4:30 p.m. From there, it will work slowly eastward, getting to Long Beach Island around 7 p.m.
4 to 5 hours of a soaking rain will be fall. Then, around 9 p.m., western Cumberland County will end, taking until midnight to end in Long Beach Island.
Between 0.75 to 1.25 inches of rain will fall from this. Low visibility will be out on the roadways, along with spotty areas of flooding. However, no major flooding will be likely.
