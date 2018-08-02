ATLANTIC CITY — The doors have officially opened for another Tennessee Avenue project.
Hayday, Atlantic City’s only independent coffee shop, opened 7 a.m. Wednesday to serve locally roasted hot coffee, cold brew on tap, espresso and tea to customers.
"We're just really trying to build a place where the community can gather in Atlantic City," said general manager Loryn Simonsen, 34. "Getting people in here, sharing coffee, sharing stories, having conversation."
Simonsen, along with friends Evan Sanchez and Zenith Shah of Authentic City Partners, co-founded the shop that will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
The concept is named after William Hayday, a hardware store owner in Atlantic City in the 1880s, who began renting rolling chairs to the public.
"We wanted to capture this idea of the history of Atlantic City, but also moving the city forward," Simonsen said.
The shop, located on 131 S Tennessee Ave, features Atlantic City photos along the walls from local artist Matt Crowne, and the six two-person tables, one four-person table and wooden bar up against the window storefront features wood crafted by a local artist.
The founders said the shop will feature a rotating gallery of art from artists around Atlantic City.
Hayday is another shop that’s part of the larger Tennessee Avenue renaissance project, which launched in February 2017 when Alpha Funding Solutions CEO and Iron Room Restaurant owner Mark Callazzo partnered with Shah and Sanchez to bring various storefront concepts to the block between Pacific Avenue and the Boardwalk.
The Leadership Studio, a yoga and community studio, was the first business to open in October, and MADE Chocolate, a bean-to-bar chocolate shop, opened in April.
Simonsen said the three founders have spent time in various other cities, and noticed coffee shops are an anchor in a community. Atlantic City could benefit from one, she said.
The team hopes to build a brand with Hayday, bringing more locations to the city and throughout the state.
