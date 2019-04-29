Everything may be bigger in Texas, but Egg Harbor Township has found a spot where one popular western-themed restaurant will fit inside its newest shopping plaza.

Texas Roadhouse will be the newest addition to the township's Oak Tree Plaza, located on Fire Road and the Black Horse Pike. The 7,163 square foot location could open as soon as February 2020, according to the shopping plaza's website.

which already houses businesses such as a Wal-Mart Supercenter, Chick Fil-a and Starbucks.

The site plan for the restaurant was approved by the planning board at its March 18th meeting, according to township administrator Peter Miller. 

This is the restaurant chain's second location in South Jersey, with one currently open in Millville.

