EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Steak restaurant Texas Roadhouse is in the process of hiring employees ahead of its spring opening date.
The chain’s new location, located in the Oak Tree Plaza at Black Horse Pike and Fire Road, has slated April 13 as its tentative opening date, managing partner Cody Panetta said Wednesday morning.
Construction is still ongoing at the site, and the opening is dependent on the weather holding up, Panetta said.
In the meantime, the company is holding a hiring event in an unleased portion of an adjacent building in the plaza, between Dickey's Barbecue Pit and Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa.
So far, over 200 people have been interviewed to become “roadies,” or members of the staff, Panetta said. They’re currently hiring for positions including servers, line cooks, hosts and bartenders.
“For us, we’re just super excited,” Panetta said, describing the community as unified. “I didn’t realize how close and tight-knit this community is.”
The only other location of the restaurant in South Jersey is in Millville, Cumberland County, according to the company's website.
The plaza was developed by Wolfson Group, from Plymouth Meeting. Pa., with Walmart opening as the anchor in July 2017. Other tenants include Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, a T-Mobile cellular store, a Coco Nails salon and a Sally Beauty store.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.