All A.C. Moore stores are going out of business, including the one in the English Creek Center Shopping Center in Egg Harbor Township.
"Unfortunately, given the headwinds facing many retailers in today's environment, it made it very difficult for us to operate and compete on a national level," Piperno said.
Plans for the closing of specific A.C. locations will be shared in the upcoming weeks on the company's website, Piperno said.
"While we will stop accepting further online orders as of today (Nov. 25), we will ship any previously placed orders in the ordinary course," Piperno said.
Trucks, tents and frozen turkeys overran the parking lot at the English Creek Shopping Cente…
Nicole Brothers, who owns the A.C. Moore stores, will lease up to 40 store locations to The Michaels Companies Inc., along with a lease on an East Coast distribution facility.
The Michaels Companies Inc. is the largest arts and crafts retailers in North America. As of Monday, it was not known whether A.C. Moore in Egg Harbor Township will be one of the stores reopening as a Michaels.
"This transaction enables us to further expand our presence in strategic markets and serve even more customers both online and in store," said Mark Cosby, Michaels CEO. "We are looking forward to re-opening these stores under the Michaels name in 2020 and welcoming new team members."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.