ATLANTIC CITY — The Iron Room restaurant will move this summer from its current spot on Albany Avenue in Chelsea Heights to Tennessee Avenue.
The Albany Avenue location will remain open until the July 1 opening of the new location in the Orange Loop commercial district, which encompasses Tennessee and New York avenues and St. James Place. While the whiskey bar, open since 2013, currently focuses on dinner and Sunday brunch, the new location will serve three meals a day.
Iron Room owner Mark Callazzo also co-owns several other Tennessee Avenue spots, including the Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, the chocolate shop MADE and Rhythm & Spirits, which will open this summer.
"I am heavily invested in Tennessee Avenue, and it was only a matter of time until The Iron Room made its way a mile north to be part of what I created there," Callazzo said.
Head chef Kevin Cronin will collaborate with Rhythm & Spirits owner Lee Sanchez to host pop-up dinners in the restaurant's "secret garden" featuring "fun, progressive and one-of-a-kind experiences showing off Cronin’s larger plates," according to a news release.
