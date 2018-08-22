Atlantic City Electric has refiled for an even larger rate increase, after its June request for an 8.25 percent increase was dismissed by the state Board of Public Utilities for insufficient data.
The new request for a 9.55 percent increase to pay for 2018 grid upgrades and other costs is based on six months of actual spending and six months of predicted spending, said utility spokesman Frank Tedesco.
In July, the BPU dismissed the earlier request, which used just three months of actual spending from January through March and nine months of predicted spending, said Tedesco.
The June request to get another $99.7 million per year from its 550,000 customers would have added $10.66 per month to the average residential customer's bill, while the new request would increase it by $11.51. The average residential customer uses about 679 kilowatt hours per month and pays about $130 per month, according to ACE.
"The new $109.3 million filing requests recovery for investments made to enhance and modernize the local energy grid, enhance customer engagement tools, compensate for declining sales and account for depreciation costs associated with replacements and retirement of aging assets," Tedesco said.
He said the utility regularly files for regulatory rate review to cover a portion of investments made to enhance customer reliability.
Tedesco said exact numbers on how much has been spent and how much is predicted to be spent in the last six months of 2018 were not readily available, because they were not included in the petition.
ACE said in June it plans to spend more than $194 million in 2018 to continue to install new equipment that will help reduce the frequency and duration of power outages. It was also to cover costs of recent storms, including four March nor’easters.
The number of electrical outages is down 40 percent in the past five years, according to ACE, and lengths of outages are down by 18 percent.
In 2017, Atlantic City Electric was granted a $43 million rate increase after a similar filing that asked for a $70 million rate adjustment.
The potential rate increase would come on top of other added costs electricity customers would face from recent bills signed by Gov. Phil Murphy. One would provide about $300 million per year to nuclear power plants that can prove they will close without a subsidy, and would cost the average residential customer $31 to $41 per year (the cost would be spread across all ratepayers in the state). Another would increase ratepayer subsidies for wind and solar development, but the costs of that are not fully known.
Atlantic City Electric, a division of Pepco Holdings Inc., serves customers in Atlantic, Cape May, Salem, Gloucester and parts of Cumberland, Ocean, Camden and Burlington counties.
