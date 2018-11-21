Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Online Black Friday deals have already given customers the chance to fill their carts and avoid the crowds, but local brick-and-mortar shops are still planning to capitalize on the annual shopping tradition this year.
Carol Kaufman-Scarborough, a marketing professor at Rutgers School of Business-Camden, said retailers can earn up to 30 percent of their yearly profits during the holiday season, and this year’s early Thanksgiving gives businesses one extra weekend to entice shoppers.
“They’re encouraging shoppers to shop online right now,” Kaufman-Scarborough said. “So it seems like a bigger push toward Black Friday pricing existing already.”
The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, is expecting U.S. holiday retail sales in November and December to increase as much as 4.8 percent over 2017 for a total of $720.89 billion. The sales growth marks a slowdown from last year’s 5.3 percent, which was the largest gain since 2010.
Along with making their lower prices available online, Kaufman-Scarborough said some retailers also are adding free shipping and more gifts options for their customers at checkout.
Monica McQueen, 53, of Mays Landing, was first in line at the Best Buy in Mays Landing. McQueen arrived around 3 A.M., five hours before the store opened, to get a 55 inch television on sale. Friday, November 24
Moza Hiduo, 19, of Atlantic City, left, waited outside the Best Buy in Mays Landing with his friend Muhammad Moosa, 20, of Galloway, for sales on electronics like televisions and laptops. Hiduo said he goes out on Black Friday every year, and spent $1,500 last year. Friday, November 24
Monica McQueen, 53, of Mays Landing, was first in line at the Best Buy in Mays Landing. McQueen arrived around 3 A.M., five hours before the store opened, to get a 55 inch television on sale. Just before the store opened its doors, the line was wrapped around the building. Friday, November 24
The first customers from the line that wrapped around the Best Buy in Mays Landing filled the store looking for deals on electronics and more Black Friday morning. Friday, November 24
These features fit in with a larger trend Kaufman-Scarborough has noticed as retailers continue to develop their own easy-to-use databases that compete with Amazon’s “one-click” ordering model.
Even with the expansion of online shopping, Kaufman-Scarborough said, the Black Friday experience will still compel shoppers to hit the stores this week.
“It’s combining a social occasion as well as the excitement of being in stores,” she said.
The Hamilton Mall, which will be open at 6 a.m. this Friday, plans to double its events from last year. Instead of a $1,000 giveaway, the prize has increased to $2,000. Additionally, the first 200 shoppers in line at Customer Service, up from 100 last year, will receive a scratch-off card to reveal a prize of up to $500 or a Hamilton Mall lunch bag.
Seven local radio stations will be in JCPenney Court throughout the day giving away concert tickets, Hamilton Mall gift cards and other prizes until 8 p.m.
“We definitely predict a large crowd,” said Crystal Rodriguez, manager of marketing at the mall. “The two events we had last year were very successful, which is why we’ve amped them up this year.”
Hoping to take advantage of that excitement this year, sisters Jaime Hannigan, of Egg Harbor Township, and Lisa Muratore, of Margate, plan to open a second location of their specialty shop White Lotus in the mall.
“With online shopping, a lot of people aren’t shopping in brick and mortar as much, so it’s really important to capitalize on the time you do have when there are people in the mall or people shopping,” Hannigan said.
Natasha Penso, left, of Linwood, and Mary Sausto, of Egg Harbor Township, met through a mutual friend on a Black Friday years ago and still shop together on their anniversary of meeting. ‘We are strictly best Black Friday friends,’ Sausto says. The pair began shopping just after 6 a.m. at Tanger Outlets The Walk on Friday in Atlantic City.
Eileen O'Donnell, left, 55, Lauren O'Donnell, middle, 28, and Patty Nelson, right, 56, have shopped Black Friday at Tanger Outlets in Atlantic City every year since it opened. Thursday November 24, 2016. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
Lisa Bader (left) of Kennett Square Pa. and her daughter Lizzy, load holiday gift items into the family truck after shopping at Walmart in Rio Grande. Friday Nov. 28, 2014. (photo Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City
FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, file photo, shoppers shop in a Toys R Us store on Black Friday in Miami. Toys R Us, the pioneering big box toy retailer, announced late Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection while continuing with normal business operations. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
On November 20th 2015, at the Hamilton Mall, a seasonal location for Sisters Sweet Shoppe is setup and ready for the start of the holiday season, Black Friday, with over 400lbs of fudge. Galloway resident Eric Martin, whose mother and aunts own the shop, mans the register.
Tiffany Willis, left, and Aunt Tracy Willis, both of Bridgeton, wait outside of the Cumberland Mall with lots of bags, Friday Nov. 28, 2008, after shopping since 1:30 A.M. where stores opened early on Black Friday 2008. Best Buy opened at 1:30 AM, Marshall's opened at 4 AM. and the Cumberland Mall opened at 5 A.M.
A traffic control officer looks on as a crowd of people cross the street while shopping on Black Friday at The Walk in Atlantic City. Friday, November 23, 2007 ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Middle Township High School choir members from left: Kaneen Meredith, Joe Deritis, Kathleen Mallett and Ahna Robio, sing Christmas carols to shoppers along 96th Street in Stone Harbor. Shoppers hit the stores along 96th Street in Stone Harbor to start off the holiday shopping season. Friday Nov. 27, 2009. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City).
Holiday shopper bustle along 96th Street in Stone Harbor. Shoppers hit the stores along 96th Street in Stone Harbor to start off the holiday shopping season. Friday Nov. 27, 2009. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City).
Tina Notaro of Mays Landing, packs online orders for shipping at The Little Egg Harbor Soap Co. in Marmora, Upper Township. Businesses like the Little Egg Harbor Soap Shop are gearing up for the big cyber-Monday sales that traditionally follow Black Friday. Thursday Nov 21, 2013. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
(l-r) Meghan Sorenson holds her2 1/2 months old baby, Alex so that the carriage can be used to carry presents purchased by her and her friends Robin Manna, Ocean Gate and Christine Parave of Toms River at the Ocean County Mall in Toms River on Black Friday. 11/24/00
Natasha Penso, left, of Linwood, and Mary Sausto, of Egg Harbor Township, met through a mutual friend on a Black Friday years ago and still shop together on their anniversary of meeting. ‘We are strictly best Black Friday friends,’ Sausto says. The pair began shopping just after 6 a.m. at Tanger Outlets The Walk on Friday in Atlantic City.
Eileen O'Donnell, left, 55, Lauren O'Donnell, middle, 28, and Patty Nelson, right, 56, have shopped Black Friday at Tanger Outlets in Atlantic City every year since it opened. Thursday November 24, 2016. (Viviana Pernot / Staff Photographer)
Lisa Bader (left) of Kennett Square Pa. and her daughter Lizzy, load holiday gift items into the family truck after shopping at Walmart in Rio Grande. Friday Nov. 28, 2014. (photo Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City
FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, file photo, shoppers shop in a Toys R Us store on Black Friday in Miami. Toys R Us, the pioneering big box toy retailer, announced late Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection while continuing with normal business operations. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
On November 20th 2015, at the Hamilton Mall, a seasonal location for Sisters Sweet Shoppe is setup and ready for the start of the holiday season, Black Friday, with over 400lbs of fudge. Galloway resident Eric Martin, whose mother and aunts own the shop, mans the register.
Tiffany Willis, left, and Aunt Tracy Willis, both of Bridgeton, wait outside of the Cumberland Mall with lots of bags, Friday Nov. 28, 2008, after shopping since 1:30 A.M. where stores opened early on Black Friday 2008. Best Buy opened at 1:30 AM, Marshall's opened at 4 AM. and the Cumberland Mall opened at 5 A.M.
A traffic control officer looks on as a crowd of people cross the street while shopping on Black Friday at The Walk in Atlantic City. Friday, November 23, 2007 ( Press of Atlantic City/Anthony Smedile)
Middle Township High School choir members from left: Kaneen Meredith, Joe Deritis, Kathleen Mallett and Ahna Robio, sing Christmas carols to shoppers along 96th Street in Stone Harbor. Shoppers hit the stores along 96th Street in Stone Harbor to start off the holiday shopping season. Friday Nov. 27, 2009. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City).
Holiday shopper bustle along 96th Street in Stone Harbor. Shoppers hit the stores along 96th Street in Stone Harbor to start off the holiday shopping season. Friday Nov. 27, 2009. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City).
Tina Notaro of Mays Landing, packs online orders for shipping at The Little Egg Harbor Soap Co. in Marmora, Upper Township. Businesses like the Little Egg Harbor Soap Shop are gearing up for the big cyber-Monday sales that traditionally follow Black Friday. Thursday Nov 21, 2013. (Dale Gerhard/Press of Atlantic City)
(l-r) Meghan Sorenson holds her2 1/2 months old baby, Alex so that the carriage can be used to carry presents purchased by her and her friends Robin Manna, Ocean Gate and Christine Parave of Toms River at the Ocean County Mall in Toms River on Black Friday. 11/24/00
Kids peer over the railing on the second level to see Santa on the first level. Fri. 11/26/99 Black Friday at Hamilton Mall.
Their new location will be one-third of the original store’s size and will be located directly below it on the bottom floor. They hope to offer customers a more personalized experience with deals such a discount wheel.
The boutique, which started as a clothing and jewelry store in 2010, has expanded to metaphysical candles and healing items and now embraces online shopping through social media advertising.
“Traditional advertising just doesn’t work for the younger demographic and even the older demographic is starting to lean in that direction, so it’s really important to be online and on social media to try and get in front of people.”
The second White Lotus location will be open for the rest of the holiday season and they plan to transition to the lower floor location year-round.
Rodriguez said she believes shoppers will come for an experience they can’t find online.
“The majority of people want to come out and shop. They want to see and touch and feel. They want to get those Black Friday bargains,” Rodriguez said. “With the experiences or services, you can’t buy those online.”
Kaufman-Scarborough said these kinds of experiences could be the future for physical stores.
“My estimate is that bricks and mortar will be different, but not gone, that there will be more integration of technology, that customers will have more experiences, trying out products and events,” she said.
Kaufman-Scarborough said it can also be important to track individual products. For example, she said someone may choose to skip the hassle of lugging a large TV while another will shop in person with friends for cosmetics.
Here are the holiday hours local retailers will have Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
While the traditional shopping holiday may face a bigger challenge from online shopping, Kaufman-Scarborough said if this Black Friday does show a decline in shopping activity there could be another unexpected culprit: procrastination.
The extra time in the holiday shopping season could lead shoppers to wait till the last minute.
“That’s a possibility to watch: whether there’s less patronage because there’s less pressure,” Kaufman-Scarborough said.
