Most people haven’t left their town or neighborhood the past few weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But truckers are still traveling the open road.

“I’ve been doing this 20-plus years,” said Larry Sullivan, of Egg Harbor Township. “It’s kind of bad to say, but for us as drivers it’s business as usual. When the country is always in crisis, we’re always here.”

During the pandemic, truckers have and will continue to play an essential role in keeping grocery stores stocked with food and delivering critical medical supplies

“I’m not blowing my own horn, said Chris Delancey, of Vineland, “but if it wasn’t for us truckers, these takeout restaurants wouldn’t be open right now. Walmart wouldn’t be open. They wouldn’t have supplies.”

Delancey, 38, drives a 2020 freightliner and works for Southern Refrigerated Transport, which is operated by Covenant Transport Group.

Delancey used to haul mail all over the East Coast. His cargo changed when the virus struck. He was part of a caravan that delivered ventilators from Chicago to a medical distribution center in New York City last week. The truckers drove across Interstate 80 and were met by a police escort at the New York City border. Delancey got to bump elbows with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Sullivan, 48, drives a flat bed. He’s an owner/operator leased to Hot Shot Express and mostly hauls stainless steel from Reading and Lancaster in Pennsylvania to Connecticut facilities near Hartford and New Haven, where it is used to make medical equipment.

Delancey said federal regulations prevent him from driving more than 11 hours per day. But he is exempt from that rule when hauling medical supplies. Sullivan works about 12 hours per day, driving between nine and 10 hours with the rest of the time spent unloading, loading and fueling his truck.

Both said they are taking precautions, such as social distancing, to protect themselves against the disease. Delancey wears gloves and a mask and uses plenty of hand sanitizer.

“It’s scary,” Delancey said. “I have to have contact with people I don’t know from Adam, but I have to feed my family, too.”

One hardship for truckers is that most highway rest and truck stops have been shut down.

Sullivan used to be able to enjoy a hot meal at mom-and-pop diners. Now, he eats mostly at convenience stores.

“I’m sick and tired of hoagies,” Sullivan said. “Before I could have a decent meal and kind of decompress from the road. Now, I don’t have that option.”

Sullivan estimated the sleeper cab of his truck is 63 inches wide and 63 inches tall.

“That’s my world right now,” he said.

The two truckers said traffic has thinned out, but not as much as they would like.

“When you get to New York (City), there’s nobody there,” Delancey said. “It’s like a ghost town in the city.”

But the roads in many states are the same as usual, except with school buses missing. Both Sullivan and Delancey said people need to do a better job of adhering to stay-at-home warnings.

“I’ve been quoted saying to my boss, ‘I thought everybody was on quarantine. Why am I sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic?’” Delancey said.

Sullivan expects to be on the road until the pandemic subsides. He and Delancey, like all truckers, are used to long periods away from home. Delancey left Wednesday morning on a produce run that would take him from Lancaster to a Walmart distribution center near Albany, New York.

“I am making money, but I’m doing my part,” Delancey said. “If my truck wasn’t out there, then that’s one truckload less of supplies. Someone might need diapers for their baby, or they may need groceries or medical supplies. It does not get out there by itself. A truck has to pick it up.”