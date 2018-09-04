TUCKERTON — Watching co-owner Tom Giger work at Bethel Bindery on Route 539, it feels like the 21st century does not exist.
Giger’s job is to take individual pieces of paper and bind them together into books, or to restore a book by replacing its cover and making other improvements.
Bethel is the only business of its type in South Jersey. The next closest places offering this type of service are in North Jersey or Pennsylvania.
Giger, 68, eschews modern bookbinding techniques. He uses machines that were popular for this kind of work in the early part of the 20th century. The antique equipment is made for making individual books or a number of books, but not for mass production. He has stayed in business for 40 years doing things his way.
“We can do one book or two books, and there are a lot of people that just need that many, and so, we are still useful. It’s mostly people who are over (age) 50, who like the book, and if they are younger, they surely go to technology,” said Giger, who co-owns the business with his wife, Velma.
But with physical books, readers don’t have to worry about computer virus protection, Giger said.
“It just sits on a shelf, and you just pull it out at any time,” Giger said. “We find that some people at least want one book and have maybe a dozen CDs made up.”
Bethel acquires its antique equipment from binderies that closed or have extra machinery they don’t need. They don’t break often because of the sturdiness with which they were built, Giger said.
Peter Davies, 87, of the Manahawkin section of Stafford Township, first heard about Bethel Bindery in 2000 from Atlantic Printing and Design on North Main Street in Manahawkin.
Davies has had Bethel put together several books for him on topics including the Titanic, a 500-page tome on his family history from 1854 in Wales, to 2004 in America, the presidential first ladies from 1789 to 2017, presidential elections from 1900 to 2012, and the rise and fall of Germany’s Third Reich.
“If he were to go out of business, I wouldn’t know where to go,” said Davies.
Binding a book is a multistep process, each with its own station in his shop.
There is a machine to stitch the pages together, a cutter to make all the pages uniform, a place to use glue to reinforce the back of a book’s spine, an area to make book covers and a station to set the type that makes the words that will be stamped on the book’s cover.
Richard Bethel, 91, started the family’s bookbinding business in Philadelphia. The business moved to Medford, Burlington County, before finally settling in Tuckerton in 1978. Bethel still comes into the shop and helps his son-in-law if necessary.
Most of the work done at Bethel is making books out of lawyers’ legal documents, doctors’ medical journals and college students’ doctoral theses; refurbishing books for the Pinelands Regional School District; and repairing people’s personal Bibles.
Bernadette Tourtual, 77, of Runnemede, Camden County, has a Bible that is more than 47 years old. She put a cover on it, but it was not the right size. When the spine of the Bible started to curve, she looked on the internet to see where she could get it fixed.
Tourtual discovered Bethel Bindery.
“They put on a beautiful maroon leather cover. I was totally amazed,” she said.
Giger said he and his employees are grateful they are still going.
“So many binderies have gone out of business. The sun is setting on bookbinding,” he said.
