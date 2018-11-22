EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The line for Walmart’s Black Friday “Special Buy” 40-inch $99 flat screen TV stretched from men’s active wear and wound its way through the baby food aisle.
Shoppers waited with empty carts and a mix of anticipation and excitement. Some store associates appeared nervous, waiting for the moment they would be able to unveil the neighboring speakers, drones and cameras from their protective plastic wrap.
Many major local stores began the holiday shopping season Thanksgiving evening, staying open till about midnight only to reopen early Friday offering more drastically discounted prices on select items.
The TV was easily the most sought-after deal at the local Walmart, which opened at 6 p.m. Thursday. Customers positioned themselves and their carts around the flat-screens, cushioned between the clothing and grocery sections, and marked with giant purple foil balloons that read “ELECTRONICS” in bold white type.
Marcus and Chanel Graham, of Mays Landing, came to Walmart just for the TVs. They said it was “crazy” and “ludicrous” when the staff cut open the plastic wrap that held the TVs from the crowd, but it didn’t get physical. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/sFu18pu9Fu— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) November 22, 2018
When the 6 p.m. hour struck, the crowd descended upon the stacked TVs, and for a few moments, all bets were off. A man, sans cart, hoisted a TV up into his arms and balanced it on his head as he made his way back through the crowd. A woman yelled from the line near the baby strollers that other customers who weren’t in line were getting a TV before she was.
Within moments, a handful of uniformed officers from the Egg Harbor Township Police Department helped control the crowd, and a store associate delivered an ultimatum: Get in line, or no TV.
Marcus Graham described the hustle for the televisions as “crazy” and “ludicrous.”
Shoppers are trickling in and out at Walmart in EHT. More people say they’re here for groceries than TVs though. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/po1KGoVa82— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) November 22, 2018
Graham and his wife, Chanel, both of Mays Landing, said their only goal for their shopping trip was “to score” a TV. They ended up wheeling two TVs out of the store.
“If you want a TV, this is the only night to do it,” said Shirley Turner, 59, of Egg Harbor Township, who said she was focused on buying Christmas presents for her four grandsons.
The TV deal brought Lamont Harrington, 49, of Pleasantville, out to shop on Thanksgiving for the first time in seven years, the last time he bought a TV.
“If that one lasted me seven years, this one will do the same,” he said.
The National Retail Federation is expecting U.S. holiday retail sales in November and December to increase as much as 4.8 percent over 2017 for a total of $720.89 billion.
