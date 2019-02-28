HAMILTON TOWNSHIP-- Police arrested two teens Wednesday and charged them in connection with a combined total of 31 car burglaries and thefts.
Officers from the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to the area of Club House Lane, after a witness reported seeing two people trying to get inside a car at approximately 2:31 a.m.
The suspects fled on foot when officers arrived and a police K9 tracked them. They were found and arrested without incident, police said.
The subjects were identified as Classy Bordley, 19, of Mays Landing along with a 17 year-old male, who officials did not name, also from Mays Landing.
Bordley was charged with a total of seven motor vehicle burglaries and thefts, eluding and conspiracy.
The other teen was charged with 24 motor vehicle burglaries and thefts, eluding, conspiracy, tampering with evidence and curfew.
Police said many of the charges are related to previously reported car robberies.
Bordley was released on a summons, per criminal justice reform and the juvenile was released to his parents, on the Home Electronic Detention System. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.
