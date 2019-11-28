Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
“It’s really, really sad that anyone could allow this to happen,” she said, gesturing to several closed storefronts. “What are they doing with this place?”
For now, no one really knows.
Playground’s management, Tower Investments Inc., declined to comment for this story. Philadelphia-based developer and Tower CEO Bart Blatstein, who holds a long-term lease on the pier through Caesars Entertainment Corp., did not respond to a message left for him Tuesday.
After publicly stating in 2015 that he would invest nearly $50 million into the property, Blatstein — who owns the Showboat Atlantic City Hotel and the closed Garden Pier across from Ocean Casino Resort — attempted to revitalize the Playground Pier by opening up new amenities, including nightlife, entertainment spaces and dining options.
But four years later, the pier is a shell of what it once was.
The multibillion-dollar merger of Eldorado Resorts Inc. and Caesars Entertainment Corp. was …
Gone are recognizable brand-name stores, such as the Apple Store, Tommy Bahama and Gucci. There are remnants of once-heralded, yet ultimately failed, ventures, such as T-Street (a Nashville- and Memphis-themed food and entertainment district) and the Wav, a multilevel, 20,000-square-foot nightclub.
A property directory has nearly all of the once-opened retailers covered with electrical tape. There are just 10 retail merchants in the pier — once known as the Ocean One Mall and the Pier Shops at Caesars — along with four restaurants, a frozen-drink shop, a sporadically open comedy club and the television studios of Triax 57.
One Atlantic Events also has on-site offices for those looking to host private parties, weddings and other functions.
ATLANTIC CITY — For the second time this year, the owner of the Showboat Hotel has applied f…
But the desolate and uninviting space scared away at least one prospective couple who were in town for the weekend.
“I’ve always wanted to get married by the ocean and really wanted to do it in Atlantic City,” said Krista Collins, 29, of Hellertown, Pennsylvania.
Collins and her fiance, Mark Burroughs, said they researched venues online and came across a website for One Atlantic Events. After walking around the nearly vacant space overlooking the ocean, the happy couple realized their search had to continue.
“There’s no way we could have a wedding here,” Burroughs said. “I would be too embarrassed. This place looks unfinished and, honestly, a little depressing.”
The despair is felt among those who are still operating businesses inside the pier as well. Although none of the employees from a handful of stores wanted to use their names for fear of losing their jobs, several said not knowing what the vision was for the pier was the most worrisome.
ATLANTIC CITY — Gamers, car enthusiasts, horror movie buffs, vegans, cage fighters, cosplaye…
“Every day, I walk up to the (front) doors expecting them to be locked,” said one manager of a retail space, who requested that nothing be written that would identify them. “I have days when not a single customer walks through those doors and I wonder, ‘What are we doing here?’”
Another pier retail store employee said when the big-name stores started to leave, the remaining merchants were told “bigger and better” tenants were coming.
“We were lied to,” the employee said. “No one is coming here, and there is no reason to believe things are going to get better. There is no plan for this place. It’s a shame.”
With that, the employee left for lunch, putting a handwritten sign on the door of the business saying “Be back soon.”
“I don’t even know why I bother putting that up,” they said. “It’s not like there’s anyone here anyway.”
I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.