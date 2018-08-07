EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Dennis Painter started working at Zeus Sporting Goods at age 8 for his grandfather, the late Benjamin Painter, and would celebrate his 50th anniversary there if he made it two more years to 2020.
But Painter, who turns 56 on Aug. 24, wants to do something different with the remainder of his working life. Painter has no heir to pass the business onto, so his family business will liquidate and close.
“My grandfather, the founder of the business, he deserves all the credit,” said Dennis Painter, who was the third generation of Painters who worked there. “Without him starting it, I wouldn’t be here.”
Benjamin Painter, and his wife, Florine, known as Sis, started the Zeus Archery business on Pine Avenue in McKee City in 1956.
The sporting goods store’s retail business opened in 1967 at a new location on the Black Horse Pike in the Cardiff section of the township. In 1974, the current store was built right next to the old one, but a little further away from the Black Horse Pike.
“Retirement sale up to 40 percent off, and we accept cash and debit card only,” read the signs on the door as customers drive into the parking lot.
“I’ve been in this building (for most of) my entire life,” said Painter, who added he wanted to volunteer in the store when he was 8. “I used to vacuum the floor and cut the lawn.”
Painter left a couple of times before he took ownership of the business in 1996. He lived in Hawaii for a couple of years and also worked at a plastics corporation for a year. He didn’t disclose what he plans to do next.
The remaining guns, clothing, archery equipment, boots, camping gear and ammunition should be sold in less than 60 days, by the end of September, Painter said. He estimates he has 40 percent of his merchandise left.
The heyday of the business was the late 1980’s and early 1990’s when the economy was doing well, and people did a lot more hunting, Painter said.
Even though business now is not as good now as it was then, Painter is still putting in 11 hour days at least five days a week.
At its height, 25 employees worked at Zeus. Now, it is down to four, including Painter. He does not know what his employees will do once he is out of busi ness.
Benjamin Painter bought the Black Horse Pike location because he wanted a more prominent location for his retail business. Painter more than succeeded with his goal. The big sign with Zeus in capital red letters on a white background on top of the old store closer to the Black Horse Pike has served as a landmark for people traveling east toward Atlantic City for decades.
Even though Painter says he wants to do something else for a living, he acknowledges that he has made countless friends who are fellow gun, hunting and camping hobbyists.
“When it is in season during the fall and winter, customers would come in weekly for clothing, accessories, ammunition and targets,” Painter said.
Lynn Wood, who is on the board of directors for the Greate Egg Harbor Township Historical Society, said her late husband used to buy his work boots and Christmas presents annually at Zeus.
Wood, who has lived here since 1963, and researcher June Sheridan created the book titled, “A Journey Through Time in Egg Harbor Township, NJ,” which includes information and photos of Zeus.
“It was a very popular place for people to buy their clothes, their camping goods, hunting goods, Christmas presents,” said Wood, who added people have been shopping there since the 1950’s. “Zeus has always been highly regarded by everybody in the area. It has quality merchandise and friendly people.”
