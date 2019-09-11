ATLANTIC CITY — Zombies are taking over the Showboat Hotel.
Production crews for the Netflix feature film "Army of the Dead" have begun setting up a mock casino floor, complete with rows of slot machines, inside the former gambling parlor.
According to multiple security personnel on site, crews started setting up at Showboat over the weekend.
The Showboat Hotel is the second ex-casino property in Atlantic City that director Zack Snyder ("300" and "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice") will be using for the straight-to-streaming movie. Production and filming has also taken place at the former Atlantic Club Casino Hotel.
The film's premise revolves around a group of mercenaries who plot a heist of a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak.
Heather Colache, director of the Atlantic City Film Commission, said the production was expanding to the second location.
"This is really good for Atlantic City and the local economy," Colache said.
The Showboat is operated by Tower Management, one of Philadelphia-based developer Bart Blatstein's real estate companies. Blatstein purchased the 1.3 million square-foot property in 2016 for $23 million after Caesars Entertainment Corp. closed Showboat two years earlier.
Showboat reopened as a non-gaming hotel in July 2016.
Blatstein recently received a statement of compliance from state gaming regulators and is seeking a casino license for Showboat.
The Atlantic Club, owned by Florida-based TJM Properties, has been closed since 2014. For several days prior to the commencement of filming, crews were seen outside the closed property with air ventilators. TJM could not be reached for comment.
