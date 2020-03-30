Sal's Cafe Cool Fired Pizza Restaurants

No more business as usual: As nonessential workers are locked down at home, businesses deemed essential, like restaurants and markets ,adjust to a new normal. 

A longtime tradition, upended: In Cape May, near-weekly graduations at the Coast Guard Training Center have come to be expected. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the tradition continues but without friends or family. 

Trial and errorStudents everywhere are being taught from home over the internet for the time being. Special education teachers and parents of students in special education classes try to navigate a complicated landscape. 

Lawyers join ranks of at-home employees: Navigating fears of privacy and other concerns, South Jersey attorneys are among employees figuring out how best to serve their clients from home. 

Keeping healthy in a crisis: The Press will host a live chat on our Facebook page and website at 5 p.m. Monday with Dr. Nina Radcliff. The discussion will focus on healthy activities you can do during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tim Reilly and Lafayette College head baseball coach Joe Kinney. With Kinney stepping down after 21 seasons, Reilly will become the head coach July 1. The 2005 Holy Spirit High school graduate has spent 10 seasons as an assistant coach, including stops at Rider and his alma mater, Rutgers.

Holy Spirit grad lands coaching gig: Former Holy Spirit High School catcher, Tim Reilly, has accepted a job as head baseball coach at Lafayette College. 

