The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on both the health care profession and the business community. Even though they are under pressure with no clear end in sight, some business owners are taking the time to help and acknowledge the doctors, nurses and health care workers under siege.
The Cape May County Park and Zoo has been closed to the public since mid-March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but staff is still on site, albeit, reduced, to care for the animals. The quality of care for the animals has not been compromised, said Alex Ernst, zoo veterinarian.
Cape May County's total of COVID-19 cases has increased by seven, making a total of 211 cases in the county. The seven new cases break down as follows — three in Upper Township and one each in Dennis Township, North Wildwood, Ocean City and Wildwood.
The 55th annual Around the Island Marathon Swim in Atlantic City has been postponed for one year. The COVID-19 pandemic forced race director Karen Bown and the rest of the event committee to push the race back for the safety of the competitors.
The Galloway Township 2020 municipal budget was introduced on Feb. 25 at a time that now seems like a different world. The seven Township Council members — three Democrats, three Republicans and one unaffiliated member — last week unanimously approved a $28.3 million budget that reduced the municipal property tax rate for the sixth straight year.
