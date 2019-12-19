Philanthropists step in to provide student lunch debt relief: Balsley Losco Realty president Carl Losco is donating $5,000 this year to pay off outstanding lunch debt in local schools.
Ex-Pleasantville principal pleads guilty to possession of child pornography: Edward “Jim” Bonek faces a maximum of eight years in prison with five years mandatory, must register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and be on parole for the remainder of his life.
County Dem chairs want money back from Van Drew: “It’s time for Van Drew to man up and do the right thing for once and return every dime he received since he sold us out," said a letter signed signed by the eight county chairmen in Van Drew’s 2nd Congressional District.
Wildwood Catholic basketball embraces expectations: In addition to NCAA Division-I recruits Taj Thweatt and Jahlil White, the Crusaders return key players Jacob Hopping and Lower Cape May transfer Martin Anguelov.
Middle Township unanimous on new liquor license: With the new license, Stone Harbor resident Teresa Hand has plans for the township’s first waterfront bar and restaurant.
