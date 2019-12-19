Student Lunch Debt

Egg Harbor Township Food Service Director Tom Beck announces a donation of $2,000 to cover student lunch debt from Carl Losco, president of Balsley Losco Realty, during the township's school board meeting Tuesday. The donation is part of a $5,000 contribution Losco is dedicating to eradicating student meal debt in Atlantic County.

Philanthropists step in to provide student lunch debt relief: Balsley Losco Realty president Carl Losco is donating $5,000 this year to pay off outstanding lunch debt in local schools.

Ex-Pleasantville principal pleads guilty to possession of child pornography: Edward “Jim” Bonek faces a maximum of eight years in prison with five years mandatory, must register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and be on parole for the remainder of his life.

County Dem chairs want money back from Van Drew: “It’s time for Van Drew to man up and do the right thing for once and return every dime he received since he sold us out," said a letter signed signed by the eight county chairmen in Van Drew’s 2nd Congressional District.

Wildwood Catholic basketball embraces expectations: In addition to NCAA Division-I recruits Taj Thweatt and Jahlil White, the Crusaders return key players Jacob Hopping and Lower Cape May transfer Martin Anguelov.

Middle Township unanimous on new liquor license: With the new license, Stone Harbor resident Teresa Hand has plans for the township’s first waterfront bar and restaurant.

Teresa Hand, of Stone Harbor, plans to open Middle Township’s first waterfront bar and restaurant on Old North Wildwood Boulevard just outside North Wildwood. Her bid of $803,000 was the highest for the township’s sixth liquor license.

