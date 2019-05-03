Need to know: He’s been a “buzz” horse in Louisville, where he’s been training over the Churchill Downs track ever since his breakout win in the Louisiana Derby six weeks ago. By My Standards won that one at 22-1 odds with an impressive move in the stretch to outrun Spinoff. He earned a 97 Beyer for that race and has been improving all year. Was the Louisiana Derby an outlier, or is he sitting on a big one?
A good bet? There are some distance concerns here and the No. 3 post isn’t ideal, but it’s going to be difficult to throw him out. Might not offer much value on Derby Day if the buzz continues.