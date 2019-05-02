Owner: Allied Racing Stable
Auction price: $150,000 at the 2018 Ocala Breeders’ April Sale
Earnings to date: $653,710
Best performance: Louisiana Derby (Grade 2), win
About Allied Racing Stable: A Western Kentucky native who lives in Madisonville, Chester Thomas grew up the son of an accountant/insurance company owner. While he has said he quit college to become a jockey’s agent because of his love of the track, the businessman and entrepreneur eventually became involved in the coal industry. His LinkedIn profile lists him as the owner of Green River Colleries, and an online article from 2005 in CoalAge.com described him as the “principal owner of various coal-related companies including Allied Resources, Inc.”