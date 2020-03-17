Region 8 wrestling

Buena Regional’s Cael Aretz defeats St. Augustine’s Richie Grungo in the 145-pound weight class during the Region 8 high school wrestling tournament in Egg Harbor Township.

145 POUNDS

The junior finished second at District 29 and finished sixth at Region 8. He finished 25-10. 

​Contact: 609-272-7210

PMulranen@pressofac.com 

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Tags

Load comments