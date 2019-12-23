In a classic case of the minnow swallowing the whale, Reno-based Eldorado Resorts Inc. announced in July it would spend $17.3 billion in a cash and bond deal to acquire Caesars Entertainment Corp. The deal was approved by shareholders from both companies in November. If approved by federal and state regulators, the merger would create the United States’ largest owner and operator of gaming assets with nearly 60 properties in 18 states.
Both Eldorado, parent company of Tropicana Atlantic City, and Caesars Entertainment, operator of Bally’s Atlantic City, Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, are current casino license holders in New Jersey. In 2020, state gaming regulators will be tasked with determining whether the merger would create an "undue economic concentration," since the newly formed company, which will operate under the Caesars name, would control four of Atlantic City’s nine casino properties.
