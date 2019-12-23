Caesars Atlantic City

Caesars Atlantic City is one of four casinos in the city that would come under the merged ownership of Caesars Entertainment Corp. and Eldorado Resorts Inc.

In a classic case of the minnow swallowing the whale, Reno-based Eldorado Resorts Inc. announced in July it would spend $17.3 billion in a cash and bond deal to acquire Caesars Entertainment Corp. The deal was approved by shareholders from both companies in November. If approved by federal and state regulators, the merger would create the United States’ largest owner and operator of gaming assets with nearly 60 properties in 18 states.

Both Eldorado, parent company of Tropicana Atlantic City, and Caesars Entertainment, operator of Bally’s Atlantic City, Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, are current casino license holders in New Jersey. In 2020, state gaming regulators will be tasked with determining whether the merger would create an "undue economic concentration," since the newly formed company, which will operate under the Caesars name, would control four of Atlantic City’s nine casino properties.

Contact: 609-272-7222

ddanzis@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressDanzis

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.

Load comments