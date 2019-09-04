The property alongside Bally’s and Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, is hosting an NFL pick’em contest from Sept. 3 through Dec. 29. As the official sponsor of the NFL, Caesars Rewards is partnering up to give fans the chance to get off the sidelines and bet on their favorite teams. Each week fans will receive one free pic and be entered to win weekly prizes, including the chance to attend Super Bowl 54. Selections can be made once per week between Tuesdays - Sundays, 15 minutes prior to the first Sunday kickoff. The top 10 guests in Atlantic City who pick the most correct outcomes of the prior week’s game will receive a share of $10,000 in free slot play each week.
