Cesar Balmaceda, right, lands a punch Friday on his way to a first-round TKO over Chicago’s Damian Norris to win the interim Cage Fury Fighting Championships lightweight title at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

HARD ROCK

7 P.M. FRIDAY, AUG. 16; $55, $75, $95, $175, $225

WHAT TO EXPECT: Cage Fury Fighting Championships 77 invades Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Friday night with an action-packed lineup of mixed martial arts. The main event is a welterweight title fight between Joey Pierotti (12-1-0) and Jeremiah Wells (7-2-1). The undercard is just as exciting with Cesar Balmaceda taking on Nikolas Motta, Santo Curatolo fighting Elgun Khanoghlanli, Danny Holmes battling Chris Daukas and Shawn Teed throwing down with Marino Eatman.

