Coach: Jason Embs (11-25-1)
2018 record: 5-12-1
Group: S.J. Group IV
What to watch: The Red Hawks return senior midfielders Hailey Gould, a first-team Press All-Star, and Hailey Haas. The team also returns goaltender Chloe Beasley. Last season, ACIT advanced to the New Jersey Technical Athletic Conference semifinals for the second straight season.
“Look for ACIT to be a competitive force as it continues to build in the conference,” Embs said.
