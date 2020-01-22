The Cape-Atlantic League tournament begins Feb. 24.
Eight boys and girls teams will qualify — the top two teams in each of the three divisions plus two wild cards. This season, division winners must be among the top four seeds, so they are guaranteed a first-round home game.
The boys semifinals will be played Feb. 26 at Absegami. The girls semifinals are Feb. 27 at Ocean City.
The finals will be played Feb. 29 at Stockton University in Galloway Township.
What follows is our weekly breakdown of where teams stand at this point in the season (records through Tuesday):
BOYS
1. Wildwood Catholic (11-2): Crusaders are the two-time defending CAL champions.
2. St. Augustine Prep (10-2): Hermits lead the American Division.
3. Mainland Regional (9-4): Mustangs lead the National Division.
4. Atlantic City (9-3): Vikings have won eight straight.
5. St. Joseph (8-2): Wildcats’ losses are at Atlantic City and Wildwood Catholic.
6. Cedar Creek (6-4): Pirates are in second place in the National.
7. Holy Spirit (7-5): Wins over Pleasantville and Atlantic City earn the Spartans the first wild-card berth.
8. Pleasantville (7-7): Greyhounds have played one of the CAL’s toughest non-league schedules.
GIRLS
1. Middle Township (10-2): Panthers own wins over Atlantic City, Mainland, Wildwood Catholic and ACIT
2. Mainland Regional (8-3): Mustangs travel to Middle Township on Friday.
3. Atlantic City (10-2): Vikings lead the American.
4. Wildwood Catholic (11-2): Crusaders beat OLMA 71-36 last Friday.
5. Ocean City (6-5): Red Raiders are undefeated vs. CAL teams.
6. ACIT (6-4): Currently in second place in the American.
7. Our Lady of Mercy Academy (10-1): Beat Absegami 42-24 on Dec. 20.
8. EHT (6-5)/Absegami (6-4): These two teams have put themselves in position for a wild-card berth.
— Michael McGarry
